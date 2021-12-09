NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – A daring U.S. Coast Guard diver, dangling from a helicopter and buffeted by wind and snow, recovered the body of a woman in a partially submerged car at the edge of Niagara Falls Wednesday.
Air-lifted to the nearby shore, she was pronounced dead from apparent drowning.
State Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said the woman was the driver and sole occupant of a Toyota Camry that entered the Niagara River around 11:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Goat Island on the American side of the falls.
Derrian Duryea, a veteran Coast Guard rescue swimmer, swirled past the car on his descent only 50 yards from the falls precipice before latching onto the passenger side door, opening it and disappearing inside.
Two minutes later he emerged with the lifeless woman driver, latching her tight to his lower body with her legs dangling between and below his.
He then signaled the hovering helicopter to hoist him from the swirling waters and land him on the nearby shore, where medical and police authorities waited.
Rola said the woman's car was mostly underwater as it moved downstream in the river the falls, but began to emerge as the water became shallower. The New York Power Authority had lowered the river’s water flow to assist the recovery.
The water-logged car got stuck near the brink of the falls prior to the Coast Guard recovery operation after floating there in swift river rapids.
Coast Guard diver Duryea's recovery mission took 2 minutes, 45 seconds. A person at Goat Island called 9-1-1 upon noticing the with a woman in it floating fast down river.
"It was an incredible job by the Coast Guard," said Rola.
State Park Director Vince Iacovitti said he had never seen a rescue attempted so close to the brink of the falls. “This is a first,” he said.
Local and state authorities asked the Coast Guard for help in retrieving the woman from the car because the churning water made recovery from a boat or the shore too dangerous.
Elizabeth Foran of Rochester, New York, witnessed the car in the river near Goat Island.
“It floated down the other side of the (pedestrian) bridge,” she said. “A lady on the phone called 9-1-1. She kept screaming, ‘help her, help her.’”
Authorities withheld the name of the dead woman, pending notification of relatives. Rola said she appeared to be in her 60s and a resident of the area.
Police said an investigation is underway into how the car ended up in the Niagara River. Roads in the Goat Island area were slippery from a light snowfall.
Daredevils have plunged to their death over the falls in barrels and assorted other contraptions. Nik Wallenda of the famous Flying Wallendas became the first person to walk across Niagara Falls on a high wire in June of 2012.
