Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.