TRAVERSE CITY — There are two months left in Traverse City’s fiscal year, time enough to finalize plans for another.
City Manager Marty Colburn didn’t details the budget but said it’ll continue providing city services along with initiatives to meet the city’s continuing needs.
While future spending plans haven’t been revealed just yet, commissioners have heard plenty in the past several months about the opportunities and challenges ahead.
The city’s facing some costly infrastructure projects, from leaky or precariously positioned sewer mains, to aging parts of the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, including a crucial piece of plumbing in critical need of replacement, as previously reported. A water reliability study recommended more projects at the city water treatment plant on East Grand Traverse Bay, and within the water distribution system.
Those are just water infrastructure needs.
The city’s also in line for $1.55 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and has a healthy general fund balance that could leverage more state or federal grants, as previously reported.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said infrastructure projects will no doubt be a major feature in the upcoming budget, as they will for the next 10 or 20 years. She said that’s from a combination of too little investment in upkeep in the past, and public works reaching the end of their useful lives.
“It’s the unfun or unsexy reality of municipal government, is all the projects we do, we have to keep up, and all the projects commissions 20, 30, 40 or 50 years ago did, we have to keep up,” she said.
Shamore said she credited Colburn for reining in spending over the last 10 months, and for what looks to be another year of presenting the draft budget in a broader context.
Commissioner Roger Putman previously cited concerns over how the pandemic would affect government budgets statewide in questioning any city spending. Now, he’s relieved that the worst predictions of funding cuts didn’t come to pass.
Putman agreed the city has lots of infrastructure projects that demand attention — and money. He’s on the Traverse City Housing Commission board and is adamant the city should prioritize more affordable housing.
The housing commission is looking into getting some American Rescue Plan Act funds set aside for affordable housing, and the city could help, possibly through some of the parking lot redevelopment ideas under consideration, Putman said.
A city partnership could help bring about the kind of housing young service and hospitality employees can afford, Putman said. Those projects are hard to build downtown otherwise, as land costs and other economic factors make higher-priced housing a better return on investment.
“We’ve got a lot of businesses downtown that are screaming for help,” he said.
Commissioners will delve deeper into the budget in a future study session, and Shamroe said they typically aim to adopt it no later than the first Monday in June.
APPOINTMENTS POLICY
City leaders could also accept a new policy aimed at settling recurring disputes over mayoral appointments and how they’re made.
The process would require forming an ad hoc committee to interview candidates for all appointments made by the city commission and mayor — state law and city charter gives the mayor the right to make certain picks like planning commissioners, and while the commission must confirm them, they can’t substitute their own.
The mayor would be a member of those ad hocs, according to the draft policy. If the board in question has city commission representatives, one of them would also serve on the ad hoc.
A message left for Mayor Jim Carruthers wasn’t returned Friday. He has frequently defended his interview process — often either phone calls or sit-down meetings in cafes — as transparent and a better process than brief ad hoc interviews, which he often likened to “speed-dating.”
Shamroe previously said a publicly held ad hoc interview, while limited in time, makes for a more consistent and open process. She reiterated that Friday.
“I think having that kind of transparency for every position regardless of under whose technical direction it comes is really an important part of the process,” she said.
Putman said he takes no issue with the picks Carruthers has made. If the commission feels the process needs to be more transparent, he’s willing to consider a new policy.
“I just want to emphasize, I don’t have any problems with the way it’s done now, I trust both the city manager and of course the mayor to make selections based on who they feel is the best candidate to fill the position,” he said.
