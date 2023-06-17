TRAVERSE CITY – Three budgets, collectively representing more than $8 million in fiscal year 2023-24, were unanimously OK’d by the Downtown Development Authority board Friday.
The largest budget of the three – at $5,021,003 – is for the DDA’s Tax Increment Financing 97 plan, which is set to expire in 2027 after 30 years in existence.
As the meeting got underway Friday morning, DDA Chief Executive Officer Jean Derenzy provided an informational biannual report to the community, offering an overview of the process that governs the DDA and its partnerships.
“We can’t do this alone. It really is about partnerships,” Derenzy said, noting that TIF 97 will be “a key test on how we work together and move forward.”
That TIF 97 budget includes $1 million for design and engineering services for the Lower Boardman/Ottaway Downtown Riverwalk and the West End parking structure, slated for four parcels in the 100 block of West State Street, $325,000 for streetscapes/snowmelt and $200,000 for a two-way pilot project on State Street.
The Old Town TIF budget, at $1,108,450, includes $300,000 for the Midtown Riverwalk upgrade/replacement and $300,000 for Eighth Street intersection improvements at Cass and Union streets.
And the last of the three, at $1,931,359, is allocated for the general fund, which covers DDA operation, staff and professional development.
During her presentation, Derenzy emphasized that DDAs do not fund private investment, noting that sometimes there is confusion over that. “Brownfields can do that,” she said. “DDAs do not.”
The idea, she emphasized, is for DDAs to encourage new investment, create more jobs and attract more people.
Friday’s program made reference to hundreds of thousands of dollars in upgrades, improvements and developments throughout the downtown area. But the project that sparked a disagreement on the board was a request for $35,500 to pave an alley.
The recommendation was to enter into a contract with Team Elmer’s for mill-and-fill work in the 200-block alley of Front Street that “materially improves the status quo along the 200-block revitalization utilizing TIF 97 funds,” as long as the mill-and-fill doesn’t extend the scope of the project.
The DDA contribution would pay for half of the work with the city matching that cost to cover the other half of the project.
The problem, for some on the board, was the idea of “mission creep,” board member Peter Kirkwood noted, pointing out that “paving streets is not within (DDA) purview.”
Board member Katy Bertodatto agreed that they did not want to set a precedent by their action.
But Derenzy had recommended approval of the request, noting that it represents the DDA’s contribution to a development project that’s underway there.
Board member Scott Hardy remarked, “This is how the TIF 97 plan evolves over time. It’s a great example of collaboration with the city.”
Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis expressed his opposition to the action and was the lone dissenter when it came time to vote.
One other board member, Jeff Jourbran, who owns property in the 200 block of Front Street, abstained.
The motion by Kirkwood, seconded by Bertodatto, was approved by Hardy, Chairman Gabe Schneider, Steve Nance, Todd McMillen, and Michael Brodsky, with board members Pam Marsh and Pam DeMerle absent.
