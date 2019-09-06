LANSING — Keith Smith missed the first day of school for the first time in his life — as either a student or an educator.
The Kingsley Area Schools superintendent had a good excuse: Smith sat before the Michigan House Regulatory Affairs Committee on Tuesday and testified about the importance of keeping his students and staff safe after they walk into their buildings.
“It was important enough to go and not be here on the first day of school with my kids,” Smith said.
At issue was the use of temporary door barricade devices to lock down classrooms and offices during an active-assailant situation. Smith spoke in favor of the devices after Kingsley became one of the earliest districts in the state to install them in 2015.
Rep. Scott VanSingel (R-100th) brought forth House Bill 4689 in June to amend the Construction of School Buildings Act to allow those devices to be installed in school buildings and to stop the Department of Labor and Regulatory Affairs from prohibiting school districts from installing them as long as they meet certain specifications.
VanSingel said the goal of the legislation is to provide a framework to make these legal and add clarity to the existing law that the devices will be allowed if the rules are followed. The devices could currently be deemed illegal through the existing fire code, VanSingel said, but most districts have been receiving waivers to install them.
Approval of VanSingel’s bill would change the fire code.
“A lot of times these kids are just sitting ducks,” VanSingel said. “We have to be able to do something before law enforcement arrives to either delay the attacker or prevent them from gaining access to the kids.”
State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer declined to comment directly on the bill, but he referred to Fire Marshal Bulletin 18, posted in December 2015.
Bulletin 18 states that the Bureau of Fire Services will allow devices as long as they are not installed on the door or door frame, come with proper training, are only used in lockdown situations and require a person to physically insert the device.
In September 2014, a fifth-grade student brought a loaded gun into a classroom at Kingsley Elementary, spurring Smith and the board of education to take further action to protect those within the school walls.
Smith said they looked at several different options before deciding on using the Boot, a 7/8-inch thick steel plate with steel pins that slides into a floor-mounted steel sleeve on the door, from the LockOut Co.
Smith and other district officials knew the use of the Boot was “in a gray area of the law,” but Smith said they were comfortable taking that risk after the 2014 incident.
“We had that gun in the classroom,” Smith said. “If we had the Boot installed at the time, kids that were 10 feet away in the other classroom — they close the door, drop the Boot in place, and they’re immediately safe.”
What Smith and VanSingel are looking for now is clear legislation removing that gray area and ensuring school districts can install and keep these systems. Smith said no district should be faced with making a purchase that isn’t square within the law.
“It’s important that school districts do it and do it right,” Smith said. “It shouldn’t depend on where you live in the state and having to ask your local fire marshal if it’s OK. We’re talking about keeping our kids safe, and that shouldn’t be up to interpretation. It should be in statute that this is an allowable thing.”
All Traverse City Area Public Schools buildings are outfitted with the Boot as well.
The original installation in 2014 made TCAPS one of the first districts in the region and state to install barricade devices. Later installations at the Eastern Elementary and Silver Lake Elementary cost the district $485,796.
Christine Thomas-Hill, TCAPS associate superintendent of finance and operations, said the ambiguity around the use of barricade devices isn’t there when the fire department knows they are being purchased and installed. Thomas-Hill recalls that Traverse City Fire Department officials approved the Boot in 2014 but did have some issues because of concerns regarding the fire code.
“I don’t think it’s something that they like per se, because it’s against fire code, but I think they get why we’re moving in that direction,” Thomas-Hill said.
TCFD Chief Jim Tuller said his department did not take an official stance on the devices in 2014, but he said they were involved in the process leading up to the installation.
“We recognize the importance of protecting our students while they’re at school. It’s one of the many tools in the toolbox, and I think it’s a great thing,” Tuller said. “I, myself, am glad that they’re there.”
VanSingel said he hasn’t heard any opposition to his bill and expects the committee to vote on it next week before moving it to the House for a vote the following week.
