TRAVERSE CITY — Even in the best-case scenario, Lisa Hendrix said having only three hours a day to devote to the most at-risk students would have been a near impossible task.
But 2020 has been far from the best-case scenario, and that was the mountain Hendrix and her fellow STEP specialists faced heading into the 2020-21 school year.
STEP (Students in Transition Empowerment Program) is an initiative run through Traverse City Area Public Schools to identify and support homeless students in the district. Hendrix said upward of 500 students in the program.
Those students are now more at risk, having been shuffled out of schools — their safe spaces — as the COVID-19 pandemic runs through a second wave and forces more shutdowns. Hendrix said the shutdowns make it more difficult for staff to stay in contact with students.
School is not always a priority for the students, even when instruction is face-to-face, Hendrix said. Now that instruction is virtual, Hendrix said at-risk students put their education and well-being further on the backburner.
“It’s out of sight, out of mind for them,” she said. “They don’t see us, so they don’t come to us. We have to be able to go to them.”
Hendrix said many STEP students are just trying to keep their families afloat. She said it’s about survival, right now, but the isolation of being at home is detrimental to their health and safety.
“We worry about them daily,” she said. “We’re like their second family, and for some of them their only family.”
Adding onto the struggles caused by the pandemic, federal funding for the program was slashed by 50 percent before the year started. The reduced funding left TCAPS officials with the difficult choice of cutting hours for the three STEP specialists — one at each high school — to just 15 hours per week. The pandemic also put restrictions on how people could volunteer, which also increased the workload.
“This year was the worst it’s been,” said Hendrix, who has been with STEP for 16 years.
Fortunately, word of the need spread through the community and a $30,000 donation helped fully fund STEP through the rest of the school year. Step Up Northern Michigan contributed $15,000 as did the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation through its Urgent Needs Fund. TCAPS also allocated $5,000 from its Intense Student Support Network to get the total up $35,000.
Hendrix said getting the message out to the community has always been a struggle and that people are often surprised to learn how many students in TCAPS lack regular and adequate housing. She said her heart was lifted to have “big voices in the community” draw in so much support.
“They’re investing in these kids,” Hendrix said. “That means more than any words can say.”
Cathy O’Connor, president of Step Up Northern Michigan, said supporting at-risk youth in and out of TCAPS only creates a higher quality school system. She called the services “critical.”
“There is no denying the importance of this program,” O’Connor said. “We have people putting skin in the game, and I’m going to continue to push that.”
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the students served by the program are the district’s “most vulnerable.”
“We’re talking basic necessities of life” he said.
The donation came at a much needed time, VanWagoner said.
“These are the realities we have,” he said. “We are underfunded from the state. We’re not able to sustain some of these really needed programs. The federal government doesn’t have as much to give us.”
VanWagoner said they obviously want to run STEP at full force, but he admitted there is “only so much we can do when we don’t have the money.”
Community support also helped to save the district’s Great Start Readiness Program, a free preschool offering to lower-income families.
“We’re not always able to provide those social and emotional things they need when we don’t have the money to pay for the resources,” VanWagoner said. “Fortunately, our community stepped up big time.”
