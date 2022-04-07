Deer patch designs due
LANSING — Sharpen your pencils and prepare your paints – it’s time to enter the 50th anniversary deer management cooperator patch contest, which is open to everyone.
The Michigan deer management cooperator patch has been a popular collector’s item for hunters since the early 1970s.
Every year the patch design is different, but always portrays the designer’s interpretation of white-tailed deer or deer hunting in Michigan.
Patch designs may be created in any medium and shape, with no more than five colors used.
The work must be original and submitted by the artist. Design submissions for the 2022 deer management cooperator patch are due April 29.
The DNR will contact the winner in early June.
Full contest guidelines are available on the DNR website.
Contact Emilie O’Grady at 517-284-9453.
Rec safety certifications
LANSING — Those seeking required recreational safety certificates have a number of upcoming opportunities.
Hunter safety: Spring wild turkey season begins April 17.
All first-time hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, are required to take and pass a hunter safety education course, with the exception of those who qualify for an apprentice or mentored youth hunting license.
Hunter safety education is available as a traditional in-person classroom experience, a take-home study, or online.
Both the take-home study and online options require participants to preregister for an in-person field day following the successful completion of the take-home study or online training.
ORV safety: State trails and scramble areas are now open for ORV use.
Operators under the age of 16 riding on public land in Michigan must take an approved ORV safety education course, carry an ORV safety certificate and have direct visual supervision of an adult (including when crossing roadways).
Boater safety: Spring fishing can help chase away those winter blues.
Boaters born after June 30, 1996, must earn and carry their boater safety certificate to operate a motorized vessel in Michigan.
To register for upcoming courses, go to Michigan.gov/RecreationalSafety.
For more information, email DNR-LED-RecSafety@Michigan.gov.
Renovations awarded to fish hatchery
MANISTIQUE — In partnership with the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget and design and engineering consultant HDR, the DNR completed renovations at the Thompson State Fish Hatchery in spring 2021.
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan recently recognized the project, along with the Little Manistee River Weir upgrades, with its prestigious Engineering and Surveying Excellence Merit Award.
Improvement included a raceway feeding system; significant upgrades to the electrical distribution system; and construction of a new coolwater fish production facility to boost walleye and muskellunge.
Learn more about the state’s fish production efforts and facilities at Michigan.gov/Hatcheries or contact Ed Eisch at 231-499-4118.
