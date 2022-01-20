Hard water schools start
CADILLAC — Interested in learning how to ice fish, or getting some tips and tricks from the pros to improve your hard-water fishing success? The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy – which offers in-depth, expert instruction, gear and hands-on learning – has several ice fishing classes this winter.
Jan. 22-23 and Feb. 5-6, Cadillac: This two-day class covers how to set up equipment, how and where to fish and when to be out on the ice to ice safety and rules and regulations, with a focus on techniques for pan fish, walleye and pike. $40 cost includes instruction lunch, bait and a goodie bag.
Advanced Hard Water School, Feb. 25-27, Roscommon: For this two-day class, each student will pick an ice fishing topic of interest and will be assigned a pro fisherman from Team USA, HT Enterprises, Clam Outdoors, Vexilar or Ice Force. There will be one pro for every five students. $260 cost includes two nights’ lodging at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center, two dinners, two lunches, two breakfasts, bait and door prizes/goodie bags
Ice fishing on Lake Gogebic, March 11-13, White Pine: Locate and hook into Lake Gogebic’s elusive perch. Learn how to work the ice to locate active feeding sites and how to set up your gear. $310 cost includes instruction, two nights’ stay (double occupancy) at Konteka Black Bear Resort, two dinners, two lunches and bait.
Public land review meetings
LANSING — The DNR will host virtual meetings Jan. 26-27 for the public land review in 10 Michigan counties of Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Lapeer, Lenawee, Marquette, Monroe, Roscommon, Sanilac and Washtenaw. Residents’ feedback will be taken through Feb. 6. Currently recommendations for the public land on these 10 counties break down as follows: Retain (66%); Offer to alternate conservation partner (4.8%).; Exchange (1.6%).; Dispose through public auction (27.6%).
See DNR recommendations at https://gis-midnr.opendata.arcgis.com and meeting information at Michigan.gov/PublicLands.
Fall fish stocking
LANSING — Fall fish stockings in 2021 consisted of brook trout, brown trout, channel catfish, coho salmon, lake trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge at 123 locations across the state.
To find out if any fish were stocked in your favorite fishing spot, visit the DNR’s fish stocking database at MichiganDNR.com/FishStock/.
Several fisheries management units (Northern Lake Michigan, Southern Lake Michigan, Central Lake Michigan, Lake Erie and Southern Lake Huron) also stocked fall fingerling walleyes in 2021. The Northern Lake Michigan management unit stocked 4,927 Bay De Noc strain fall fingerlings weighing 730 pounds, while the Lake Erie and Southern and Central Lake Michigan management units stocked 23,133 Muskegon strain fall fingerlings weighing 2,108 pounds.
Three sites were stocked with a total of 5,035 channel catfish from Ohio, with a total weight of 1,014 pounds. These fish were part of an annual agreement that includes Michigan providing Ohio with steelhead eggs in exchange for fall fingerling channel catfish.
Also as part of an annual cooperative exchange, 2,123 Northern strain muskellunge from the Wisconsin DNR weighing 685 pounds were stocked at four locations in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas. The Michigan DNR provided Wisconsin with Great Lakes strain muskies in exchange for these fish.
