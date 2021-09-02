LANSING — Several 2021 deer hunting season announcements were made by Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources this week.
- Baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Core CWD Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula. (Exception: Hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements may use bait, five days before and during the Liberty and Independence hunts only, in areas where baiting is banned. Youth hunters may not use bait in areas where baiting is banned during the Liberty Hunt.)
- New this year: Universal antlerless deer licenses may be used on public or private land in any deer management unit open to antlerless hunting. Some hunters in the Upper Peninsula (DMU 351 and 352) will need to have an access permit along with a universal antlerless deer license to hunt antlerless deer.
- Mainland Lower Peninsula hunters may harvest an antlered or antlerless deer on their deer or deer combo licenses during archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons.
- Be sure to check the Antler Point Restrictions chart before heading out this year
- The Liberty Hunt is Sept. 11-12 statewide on private and public lands open to firearm deer hunting. Individuals with qualifying disabilities may participate in this hunt in addition to youth 16 years of age and younger. Youth hunting in areas with a baiting ban in place may not use bait during the Liberty Hunt. Antler point restrictions do not apply for the Liberty Hunt. Youth and hunters with disabilities may harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer on a deer or deer combo license. Youth age 16 and under may hunt with a firearm on public land. All hunters participating in this season must wear hunter orange.
- Early antlerless firearm season is Sept. 18-19 on private lands only in all mainland Lower Peninsula deer management units. During this season, hunters may harvest antlerless deer with a universal antlerless license or with a deer or deer combo license. All hunters participating in this season must wear hunter orange.
- Archery deer hunting is open statewide Oct. 1 — Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 — Jan. 1.
- Independence Hunt is Oct. 14-17, a firearm deer hunt on private lands, and some public lands requiring an access permit. During this hunt, a deer or deer combo license may be used for an antlered or antlerless deer. Antler point restrictions do not apply. A universal antlerless deer license or deer management assistance permit may be used to take one antlerless deer only, if issued.
All of the latest regulations are in the 2021 Hunting Digest. Contact the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division with questions at 517-284-9453.
