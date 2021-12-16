Fishing Tip: Relax while ice fishing by using tip-ups
Tip-ups are a perfect technique to use for the entire ice fishing season in Michigan. This method allows anglers to sit back and relax, yet still experience the thrill of the catch!
Early in the season stick by shallow structures where species like northern pike and walleye will congregate. Try a variety of depths to figure out where they’re targeting exactly. However, if you are walleye fishing, the minnow should be hung 12 to 15 inches off the bottom. For pike the minnow should be hung three to seven feet off the bottom or just above the top of any vertical aquatic plants. The minnows should be hung in these positions for walleye and pike regardless of the over water depth.
Tip-ups become even more productive later in the season as less-aggressive fish are drawn to your presentation.
Northwest Lower Peninsula
Manistee: Some steelhead were entering the streams. Pier anglers in Manistee were having some success catching steelhead when the wind cooperated.
Northeast Lower Peninsula
Au Sable River below Foote Dam: Some late season Atlantic salmon were found in the lower river from Foote Dam to the mouth of Lake Huron, while fall run steelhead were continuing to show up in this same river reach for over-winter staging. Anglers should try small presentations with minnows or egg patterns in deeper holes behind shallow gravel stretches.
Upper Peninsula
Little Bay de Noc: Ice was forming in Little Bay de Noc north of Gladstone. Ice conditions were hazardous due to thin ice.
Southeast Lower Peninsula
Lake Erie: Anglers were catching walleye while trolling Bandits. The fish were pretty spread out, but the best catches were coming from deeper waters, 25 to 27 feet of water out of Sterling State Park and 24 to 25 feet of water out of Bolles Harbor.
Lake St. Clair: Anglers were catching smallmouth bass. The walleye bite was slow, but the perch were moving into the bays from St. Clair Shores to Selfridge Access.
Saginaw Bay: Anglers trolling near the end of the old shipping channel near Buoy A had success catching walleye. In addition, out near the Spark Plug in 20 to 22 feet of water has been productive. Dark colored Bandits and Husky Jerks were working on overcast days. Try brighter colors like blue and chrome on sunny days.
Caseville: Lake trout were caught from the breakwall. Some ice had formed but the high winds and warm temperatures opened the area back up. Casting ¾ oz. Little Cleo spoons has been the most productive. Minnows on perch rigs has also worked well.
Saginaw River: Walleye reports have been spotty, but some fish were caught near the Zilwaukee Bridge and near the mouth by anglers jigging with minnows.
Southwest Lower Peninsula
Kalamazoo River: Anglers were having success with pike fishing on stretches of the Kalamazoo River near the Calhoun County line.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Anglers were fishing up by Sixth St. Dam with beads and/or drifting the holes downstream from the dam. Spawn and trolling plugs were also having some success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.