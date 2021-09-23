TRAVERSE CITY — The journey of a black bear that made tracks across the state and back to Traverse City after being relocated in the spring came to a sad end.
The Department of Natural Resources decided to euthanize the large male after recapturing him early Thursday, said Holly Vaughn, the department's wildlife division public outreach and engagement manager. An ear tag showed he was the same bear the DNR caught in the spring and moved more than 80 miles away.
Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch reported the bear had been recently spotted in Garfield Township and Traverse City, raiding bird feeders and ransacking trash cans.
Increasingly bold behavior and a heavy reliance on bird feeders and other human food sources showed the bear was likely to cause the same problems if the DNR relocated him again, even to the Upper Peninsula, Vaughn said.
"With the bear moving ever closer to downtown Traverse City and being so comfortable around humans and in human settings — just the other day it was walking down South Airport Road and it was seen near Front Street," she said, later adding a video Traverse City Police Department posted of a bear near a Central Neighborhood home was likely the same one.
A bear that loses its fear of humans poses a threat, especially if it's cornered or startled, Vaughn said. Bear attacks in the state are rare, but it's a risk the DNR couldn't take.
Vaughn said the DNR also ruled out placing the animal in a bear ranch because of his age. Having spent so much time in the wild, he would likely have done poorly in captivity.
It was an agonizing decision to make, but ultimately seemed like the most humane one, Vaughn said.
"We're fond of the bear, too, so it's a dark day for us," she said.
The bear's meat couldn't be salvaged, because he had been chemically immobilized, Vaughn said. His skull and pelt, though, will be donated, either to a nature center or a local Native American tribal facility.
He's the same bear the DNR trapped in Garfield Township in April, then relocated after tagging him and fitting him with a radio collar.
DNR pilots first picked up his signal in a remote spot northwest of Hillman that month, as previously reported. He would've been in or near the east edge of thousands of acres of state forest.
They tracked him as he trekked across the northern Lower Peninsula to Harbor Springs by May 18, south to the Boardman River near Schecks Place on May 20.
He eventually reached the Manistee River near Brethren before breaking off his radio collar while scratching himself against a tree in July, as previously reported. For a few weeks, he was off the radar until people in the Traverse City area started reporting destroyed bird feeders again.
Jason Torrey, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch director, said a dispatcher who spotted the bear in her yard several times volunteered to let the DNR place the trap there. The creature had already destroyed her pear tree while searching for food.
Prior to the bear's capture, residents called dispatchers to report birdfeeders being dragged out of trees and raided trash cans, Torrey said.
Bear mischief is nothing new around Traverse City, Torrey agreed. But the frequency and location of the sightings of this one both near and within Traverse City limits drew lots of attention.
Sightings and other happenings generated plenty of social media chatter, with Grand Traverse 911's post about the bear's capture racking up hundreds of reactions and comments within hours. A follow-up post relaying the DNR's announcement that the bear had been euthanized got hundreds more.
Donna Miller, who lives just outside of Traverse City, filmed the bear on her back porch on Sept. 13. His euthanization meant her worst fear for the bruin's fate came to pass.
The bear was beautiful to watch, and inquisitive and playful as he searched for food, even dipping into Miller's pond. But he showed little fear as Miller filmed him through her patio door, she said. Their house is in a developed area, so the creature didn't mind being close to people. She thought it likely the bear would keep looking to people for food.
Even so, Miller said she thought it was unfair to euthanize him and would have rather learned to live with him.
"We shouldn't kill animals when we are the cause of the problem that they get into," she said. "He just learned to not be afraid of people and learned that's where food is, that's natural for him, and I'm just disappointed."
While Grand Traverse County dispatchers take calls about bears and the damage they cause, there's little they can do about it, Torrey said.
"We try to do the best we can to assure folks it's a wild animal, it does belong here in the woods but we can do what we can to try and prevent it from destroying our property," he said.
That includes removing food sources like bird feeders and garbage cans by keeping them inside, Torrey said. He also advises people not to approach a bear or get between it and its meal.
