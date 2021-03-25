TRAVERSE CITY — March 30th marks the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ 100th birthday, and the agency suggests celebrating with 100 Michigan outdoor activities, from dune running to elk viewing to touring waterfalls or Michigan Underground Railroad sites.
A dedicated DNR website provides details for 100 activities, reflecting the agency’s broad mission.
Its history is also broad.
The agency began in 1921 as the Department of Conservation and Commission to heal decades of resource exploitation.
By 1900 more than half of Michigan was deforested, according to Michigan State University Extension. Non-native species introduced in the Great Lakes in the late 1800s decimated the fishery. Declining populations of bison, elk, and white-tailed deer, moose and beaver followed a wolf bounty hunting campaign. By 1935, wolves had disappeared from Michigan.
The department officially became the Department of Natural Resources in 1968 and its areas of responsibilities expanded. Today’s divisions include Land and Facilities (including leasing of state land oil, natural gas, mineral rights), Parks and Recreation, Fisheries, Forest Resources, Law Enforcement, Wildlife and Michigan History.
The agency employs 1,400 permanent employees and is in the process of hiring 1,200 seasonal park workers.
Northern Michigan played vital roles in conservation and management stories, in some instances decades in the making.
Platte River State Fish Hatchery in Honor played a role in changing the Great Lakes fishery after international shipping traffic introduced non-native seas lampreys and alewives to the lakes, overwhelming the aquatic ecosystem. The DNR began raising and planting non-native salmon to eat the alewives.
“Fishery managers took a trip to Oregon and discovered coho liked eating alewives and on April 4, 1966 the Platte River was stocked with yearling coho from Oregon,” said Aaron Switzer, Northern Lower Peninsula state fish hatchery manager. “By 1968, we had adults return on their own.”
Chinook salmon were introduced in 1967.
The Platte River State Fish Hatchery since 1972 has been Michigan’s main salmon hatchery. This year the hatchery expects to plant nearly 2.3 million salmon, primarily in the Great Lakes.
“In the last 60 to 70 years we’ve stuck to a holistic approach,” Switzer said.
He added that ongoing research builds the knowledge base for management decisions.
The Wildlife Division celebrates comebacks in the centennial year. The division’s management mission is to enhance, restore and conserve Michigan’s wildlife resources. Michigan is home to 550 to 600 vertebrate (those with backbones) wildlife species and thousands of invertebrate species, including endangered, threatened and species of concern.
The Kirtland’s warbler, native to northern Michigan, made the endangered species list in 1967. The DNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Michigan Audubon Society, launched a recovery mission in 1972. In 1973, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service appointed a Kirtland’s Warbler Recovery Team, which included the DNR.
About 190,000 acres of public lands was set aside for the Kirtland’s management. In 2019, meeting repopulation goals, Kirtland’s warbler was removed from the endangered list.
“Management targets a species but it benefits other wildlife,” said Steve Griffith, DNR wildlife habitat biologist. “A lot of things with nature and ecology create a ripple effect.”
He added that in the case of Kirtland’s warbler, habitat protection also benefited deer, turkey and snowshoe hare.
“It provides for a range of species, but the warbler is the flagship.”
Parks and Recreation Division manages 103 state parks and 145 state forest campgrounds. Grand Traverse County took a place in park system history when Interlochen State Park became Michigan’s first state park in 1920. The Michigan Legislature purchased the site in 1917 for $60,000.
State Parks, like other DNR divisions, developed with the times. The division responded to growing awareness of the impact of light pollution on stargazing experiences and nocturnal animals. In 1993, Lake Hudson State Recreation Area, managed by W.J. Hayes State Park, was designated Michigan’s first dark sky preserve. Six state parks now provide designated dark sky reserves, including Wilderness State Park north of Petoskey.
Programs connecting adults and youth to Michigan’s natural resources continue to break ground. Ed Shaw, park interpreter at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac, founded the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy in 2012.
“It was in response to the need for an all-inclusive program that had classroom and outdoor components,” Shaw said.
It’s now offered by nine interpreters at sites across Michigan. The program born in northern Michigan is viewed as a model for outdoor education and is replicated in other states.
The DNR’s centennial-inspired activities listed at michigan.gov/dnr will last all year.
“We’re providing information throughout the year to help people enjoy the resources and the recreation you can do within them,” said Maia Turek, resource development specialist based at the DNR field office in Grawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.