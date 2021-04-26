MANISTEE — Officials with District Health Department No. 10 said they would resume the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities said anyone 18 years or older within the district's 10 counties may now access the J&J vaccine, following the recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The agencies previously paused the use of that company's vaccine for a safety review regarding extremely rare blood clotting syndrome in some people. But federal authorities said the potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks.
The health department will host a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Little River Casino Resort in Manistee. Walk-ins will be accepted between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a first dose of the Moderna vaccine also will be available.
Scheduling an appointment can be done at www.dhd10.org/schedule online, or by calling 231-674-5218 for those who need assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.