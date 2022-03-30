TRAVERSE CITY — Despite an ice storm rolling through the area there were only two weather related crashes.
Grand Traverse 9-1-1 Director Jason Torrey said Tuesday there was one in the county and one in the city.
Two other crashes happened but Torrey said he wouldn't necessarily attribute those to the weather.
“Oh yeah, those things can go any number of different ways and it’s about as good as you can ask for based on the prediction of the weather with the freezing rain,” Torrey said, saying it was a pleasant surprise not to have a high call volume of traffic-related incidents.
Torrey said the weather-related incident in Karlin was a Honda Sedan that rolled over, wherein the occupants had minor injuries and declined medical attention. The incident in the city was what he described as a typical fender-bender between a truck and a car at Parkway and Division.
Torrey said he thinks it was a light day because the weather was slightly warmer and the freezing rain didn't stick to the roadways. He also said the Grand Traverse Road Commission was out prepping the roadways to make sure the roads didn't freeze over for any period of time.
Jay Saksewski, superintendent at the Grand Traverse Road Commission, said the full crew, about 27 to 29 drivers on average, was out sanding and salting Wednesday morning.
Saksewski said a big part the road commission's response was the overnight crew that came in from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. and got ahead of the sleet that started to fall between 1-3 a.m. So, he said, as the ice tried to accumulate, Road Commission trucks scraped the roads, making it easier for the day shift to come in and keep roads open and safe.
“I believe it was as good as it could have went,” Saksewski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.