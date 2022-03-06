FRANKFORT — Kelly Stedronsky and her husband, Steven, in 2018 achieved their dream — owning and operating their own adult foster care home.
The accomplishment was years in the making.
Kelly had decades of experience as a direct care worker, first at Frankfort Senior Care, a licensed AFC, then at The Maples, a county-owned nursing home, where she met Steven, who supervised the maintenance crew.
“Together we had a bigger dream, we really wanted our own home,” Kelly Stedronsky said. “We wanted to make a difference.”
When Frankfort Senior Care went on the market, the Stedronskys scrimped and saved and were able to come up with a down payment, largely thanks to the couple’s work ethic, Kelly said.
Steven is a licensed plumber, and took side jobs while continuing to work at The Maples. Kelly kept her job there, too, while also volunteering at the AFC home they wanted to buy, so she could get to know the residents and learn the management side of the business.
“Meg is my mentor,” Kelly said, of Margaret Hubbard, who owned Frankfort Senior Care for 23 years before selling the business to the Stedronskys.
Buying any business is a risk, but the future looked secure, Kelly said.
The couple had a carefully researched business plan; the AFC home was at capacity with 12 residents; Steven would keep his job at The Maples; and Kelly would leave hers after completing state licensure requirements to be an AFC administrator.
They closed on the business, moved into Frankfort Senior Care’s finished basement and for the first year and a half, everything went according to plan.
“Then the pandemic hit and at one point we were down to seven residents and our income was half what we needed just to cover our household bills,” Kelly said, her voice filled with emotion as she remembers those difficulties.
“We love these residents like they are our own family,” she said, “and we didn’t want anything to happen to them.”
People did call seeking residential care for an elderly parent or a family member with a developmental disability, Kelly said, but for months none of those calls turned into new residents.
Pandemic rules aimed at stopping the spread of the virus by closing facilities like Frankfort Senior Care to outside visitors, even family, kept new residents away, she said.
“We think we’re just going to keep Mom home for a little bit longer — I heard that a lot,” Kelly said. “People were fearful of never seeing their loved one again.”
The Stedronskys dug into their savings and used income from Steven’s plumbing business to pay expenses and buy groceries, allowing them to weather difficulties that many others did not.
A spokesperson for the states’ Bureau of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said on Friday that 220 AFC homes in Michigan have closed since March 1, 2020, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LARA records show 20 of those closures were in the five-county northwest lower Michigan area.
No facilities closed in Benzie County during the pandemic, LARA records show, but three closed in Antrim County; 13 closed in Grand Traverse County; three closed in Kalkaska County; and one closed in Leelanau County.
LARA revoked or didn’t renew the licenses of 34 AFC homes in Michigan since 2019 — all in the Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing or Saginaw areas — but officials say most closed due to staffing shortages and not quality of care issues.
“MDHHS is concerned whenever an adult foster care facility or home for the aged closes and we do whatever we can to assist the residents,” said Bob Wheaton, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Homes for the Aged are larger facilities which are licensed to care for 21 residents or more, who are 55 years or older. There have been 112 closures of these facilities in the past several years, LARA records show.
Wheaton said Adult Protective Services may assist residents when the facility they live in closes due to regulatory reasons, and will call to find other homes with openings, help with placement and even pack a resident’s belongings if they are unable to.
“If the resident is a Community Mental Health client, then CMH may become involved as the responsibly entity for locating a new CMH residential placement,” Wheaton said.
Less clear is what the state can do when a facility closes by choice, for staffing or economic reasons, and neither LARA nor MDHHS offered comment on solutions to what Kelly Stedronsky said is becoming an increasingly dire problem for those in her industry.
“I’d definitely say panicked,” Stedronsky said, of those in her industry witnessing closure after closure.
The Upper Peninsula has been largely unscathed, said Connie Grahovac, long-term care ombudsman for the 15 counties north of the Mackinac Bridge.
“None of the AFCs I work with have closed and we’re thankful for that,” Grahovac said Thursday.
Other areas of the state have seen multiple closures, most in facilities with no history of any regulatory difficulties, and the problem did not begin with the pandemic, records show.
Dave Pankotai, CEO of Macomb County Community Mental Health, called staffing a statewide issue.
“There have been numerous meetings at the state level on this topic,” Pankotai said in February. “Its a problem statewide. These places need staff.”
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority owns several AFC homes, and contracts with others, and board members discussed placement challenges after a large local facility in Kingsley — Meadow Hill — closed last month.
Administrator Jacob Murphy could not be reached for comment, though a former employee who declined to be named for fear of jeopardizing job prospects, said there were not enough staff to care for residents.
LARA’s public database, which tracks active and closed AFC homes statewide, shows in the past several years, 1,043 small group homes have closed, 137 medium group homes have closed and 153 large group homes have closed.
“We did not foresee that half of our time being here would be under pandemic policy and procedures,” Kelly said. “This is new to everyone, I understand that, but we’re here for the long haul.”
