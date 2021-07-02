After a year and a half of stages across the state and nation going dark — as venues like the City Opera House waited to be able to safely reopen — it has been a breath of fresh air to talk to musicians, performers and others in the industry who are gearing up to take the stage and hit the road once again.
It has been even better to begin booking many of these acts as they plan tour stops in Traverse City this season. More to come on that later.
Connecting virtually gave us a way to continue to enjoy the arts, culture and community we love, but the reason COH exists is to provide a community gathering space that celebrates, promotes and fosters a love of the arts in patrons of all ages.
We simply cannot deliver on our mission with as much gusto when we aren’t able to be in person. Which is why it is such a privilege to share with you that our stage is set to once again welcome you back into this beautiful Victorian era theater.
We have already announced a number of upcoming Live @ the Opera House events, which include top notch acts and local celebrities.
The first event in the series will take place next week when WTCM’s NewTalk 580 presents the 1,000 episode of Words to the Wise, the longest-running radio program about words and language in the country.
A live audience will join host Ron Jolly and Mike Sheehan, a retired English professor and former monk who is known on the show as “The Professor,” as they answer listeners’ most burning questions about grammar and language.
The event will take place on July 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be broadcast live from the City Opera House stage.
That event will be followed by May Erlewine on Sept. 16, then The Accidentals with Sawyer Fredericks performing on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 and the Edwards Twins entertaining audiences on Oct. 6.
The full 2021-2022 season of world-class national touring performances will also be announced later this summer.
Stop into the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or visit us at cityoperahouse.org to see all of our events and to purchase tickets.
My final bit of good news to share I first hinted at in March. We recently spent the better part of a morning unwrapping 380 beautiful new freestanding floor chairs. They are the same iconic red velvet you have come to know and love, but after 15 years of service to the arts in our community, the freestanding chairs purchased in 2006 were ready to retire.
They received more than 600,000 hours of use at approximately 880 staged events over the last decade and a half, providing thousands of patrons the opportunity to experience a show or event.
We are incredibly grateful to the generosity of an anonymous donor and the Art & Mary Schmuckal Family Foundation who made this purchase possible. We will again be offering the opportunity to sponsor nameplates on the new chairs and the opportunity to purchase for a nominal fee one or more of the old ones if they hold a special place in your heart.
If you are interested in honoring a loved one or proudly displaying your support for the arts in our community, you can visit our website to learn more.
Last year reminded us of how important our connections to one another truly are. We hope you will join us as we reconnect to the arts and each other.
It’s time to raise the curtain on another season.
