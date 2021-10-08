For more than 30 years, I have been fortunate to be a presenter of staged performances of all types. From a U2 concert in Spartan Stadium and 100 semi trucks full of equipment, eight-week runs of Broadway shows to Lily Tomlin, Jeff Daniels to Sutton Foster, a lot goes into making great live performances happen.
Today, I would like to share a little with you about the work that takes place behind the scenes to bring world-class performers and shows to audiences in Traverse City.
Being a presenter means you continually research and look for national touring shows that could be routed to this area, that fit on your stage both in size and technology, seem to fit the demographics, perhaps have a recognizable name attached, can provide diversity to the area and can be obtained for an affordable fee for a venue of this size.
Once that is done, our staff goes to work and reviews technical riders to know what equipment may be needed to meet their needs and an offer is put together.
The offer consists of the proposed artist fee, technical costs, ticket pricing, marketing budget and other miscellaneous items like meals, housing, local transportation, etc.
Once the offer is accepted the staff goes about their work in their areas of expertise, putting a marketing plan together, then executing it over the time before the show.
Next is building the shows in our ticketing system and website and preparing on-sale dates, sending out press releases and emails, social media posts etc.
In the theater world, we delineate needs between front of house and back of house. Box office and the house manager handle all front of house needs.
Housekeeping covers both areas. Our technical director actively participates in the technical end of the show, often running lights or sound. During the show he may also act as the stage manager.
As we get closer to the date of the show our technical director and I will begin a “show advance” with the production or tour manager of the show.
When they provide their technical rider, it includes stage plots, light plots, equipment needs we may not have and need to rent, as well as hospitality, any approved meet and greets with the artists and merchandise sales. If they need spotlights and help loading in equipment we then need to make sure we have hired people to cover these areas.
As time permits, prior to the show’s arrival, lights need to be set and prep work completed, rental equipment brought in patched into existing systems like lighting and sound, and parking for their vehicles arranged. Once load-in commences, we begin unloading trucks, vans, a semi-trailer, big bus and trailer or cars, you name it.
After all the equipment and scenic elements are connected, set up, piano tuned if necessary, then housekeeping completes finalizing the seating and box office comes in to number the seats on the floor.
At a designated time a sound check happens and all quirks are hopefully taken care of. One hour before doors open, our wonderful volunteers arrive for a briefing of what will be happening and take positions.
My role is to ensure all security, hospitality needs, housing arrangements, local transportation, merchandise sales and other agreements are set.
Times are determined and staff assigned to perhaps pick up the artists at the hotel, bring them to the venue and return them post show, or make airport runs.
If the artists have agreed to a meet-and-greet, we make sure the group meeting them knows where to meet pre- or post show and stay with them and escort them back to front of house.
The performing arts is where magic happens, both front of house and backstage.
Our end goal is to ensure patrons enjoy the events we bring to the stage and community.
Watching them leave at the end is worth every bit of what it takes to make this happen.
The smiles and conversation about what they just saw as the audience leaves says it all. And then the fun and magic starts all over again.
