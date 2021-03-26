When I think of spring, I think of a renewed time for growth and change. In thinking about the subject of this article, time was spent thinking about the past, especially this past year and what things may look like going forward.
One thing I think is safe to say, is that everyone is tired of the pandemic and now is looking to move forward to life beyond the pandemic. We have all been touched with loss, sadness, isolation and been made aware of so many sad stories.
But at the same time, we have all heard of those stories when communities come together and help do whatever they can to make things a little brighter for someone. I am proud to be living and working in one of those communities.
As we look to move beyond tomorrow, rest assure that the City Opera House is looking forward to those days when it is safe to open our doors, invite the community in to gather and begin to see live entertainment return to our stage. We have the generosity of our community, patrons and access to funding grants that saw us through the pandemic, to date.
For that we are ever grateful. It has not been easy to say the least, but we have all survived and cannot wait to see our patrons re-engage soon.
During the shutdown, two key staff members made some life decisions that will result in the announcement of a new director of development and marketing soon. While our doors were closed, a few of us, spent time painting the offices and backstage service area, giving the Opera House a fresh, clean look. This was made possible by a generous donation of paint from one of our local big box stores and we cannot thank them enough.
We partnered with TCAPS and presented 15 events called “Live at the Opera House: It’s Storytime!”
We also had the opportunity to present a couple livestreamed events; Jeff Daniels, a Michigan favorite and Natalie MacMaster/Donnell Leahy and their talented family of kids presented a Celtic holiday show.
In the coming months, look for a long-awaited surprise being installed on the Opera House.
I would love to tell you what this is, but I also love surprises, so keep an eye on the COH.
On April 18, we look forward to recognizing six Michigan students that submitted a one act play to our Young Playwrights Festival. Those students will be able to see their winning plays brought to life on stage at the Opera House. This event will also be livestreamed so extended family and others can watch. Continue to watch our website for further information.
We are putting the finishing touches on the 2021-2022 MSU Federal Credit Union Performing Arts Series and look forward to announcing that mid-summer.
By the time we begin our new season in October, you will also find another surprise that addresses one of the most commented on items in our post-show surveys. My apologies for all the mystery, but don’t we all need some surprises right now?
The Opera House is a gem in our downtown and sees people from all walks of life enter the doors for the wide variety of events that are brought to this community. We could not do all this without all the partners like National Writers Series, TCNewTech, Swingshift and the Stars, Traverse City Film Festival and the schools, businesses and individuals that bring those events to us and the community.
A special thanks to all that support us in one way or another. The doors will open again and live events will return when it’s safe to do so. We look forward to seeing everyone back in their seats and enjoying shows.
