Spring is one of our favorite times of the year at City Opera House. Soon the snow will melt, spring bulbs will begin blooming and yards will require that first of many mowings of the season.
Much like when spring arrives here in this great part of Michigan, it is a time of growth.
At City Opera House, with spring comes the finale of the majority of our 2021-2022 season of events, while at the same time we are hard at work finalizing bookings for the next season.
We plan to announce the upcoming lineup in May, but before we do, we have shows to complete and remain focused on getting back on track, and with fingers-crossed, to some return to normal life, after two years of performance disruptions and lower-than-normal ticket sales due to the pandemic.
Throughout the month of March, we will present Live @ City Opera House shows, like singer-songwriter-storyteller Todd Snider with Aaron Lee Tasjan on March 25, and continue to serve as host for a number of great events, including the Fly Fishing Film Tour 2022 on March 5, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s Animal Antics program on March 6, and a free National Writer’s Series event for families with author Jack Cheng on March 13.
You can get tickets and learn more about these upcoming shows at cityoperahouse.org.
Also on the immediate horizon is the annual Young Playwrights Festival. After making adjustments to the program for the past two years, it is slated to return in-person this spring. This program is in collaboration with the National Writers Series and Old Town Playhouse, and one that we welcome with open arms.
The festival is free for the public to attend and is a wonderful opportunity to see local high school students compete in a juried playwriting competition.
Students write and submit one-act plays in mid-December and then in early January, those plays are reviewed by a local group of committed educators and ultimately narrowed down to 12 semifinalists.
Once the semifinalists are determined, their plays are reviewed by another panel and narrowed down to six finalists. By mid-February the six finalists are assigned a professional playwright mentor who will work with the students through the end of March.
The six plays are then shared with a team of skilled and dedicated volunteers who become the directors and actors in the plays.
On Saturday, April 23, the mentors and playwrights will meet in-person for the first time to watch the dress rehearsal and continue their dialogue.
Then on Sunday, April 24, the plays will come to life on stage. At the end of the plays, students, mentors and their sponsor teacher are called to the stage for an awards presentation.
After the presentation of the plays, the mentors, playwrights, actors, and directors meet up for a lively discussion and critique of each play.
They also enjoy a pizza dinner together.
Now in its 11th year, the plays are sometimes very humorous, or even a little dark, but they are all expressions of what is on the mind of the playwright as they sort through life’s challenges.
Speaking as a person with a passion for arts education, watching these young playwrights see their writing performed live on stage and witnessing their individual growth is an experience not to be missed.
Please join us for a free public performance on April 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. and watch arts education spring to life at the Opera House.
Or, join us for another of our exciting upcoming events and bring the humanizing power and incredible storytelling and artistry of the performing arts into your life.
