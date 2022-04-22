As we move closer to the end of our annual performing arts season, we have a grand finale of performances planned, including The Moth Mainstage and trips to see the smash Broadway musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.”
First, on May 21, we head to Wharton Center for Performing Arts to see the six-time Tony Award® winning and Grammy Award® winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen.” Our Broadway Bound! offerings are all-inclusive trip packages that include a round-trip ticket on a luxury motor coach, premier seats, meals and more. The best part is your only job for the day is to enjoy the experience. You can leave the driving and parking to us.
Next, on April 29, we are excited to present “The Moth Mainstage” to a full house in downtown Traverse City. This popular storytelling event is made possible through a partnership with Interlochen Public Radio. The evening’s theme asks the storytellers to ponder the question, “Who do you think you are?” and will include stories of roots, disguises, and ever-shifting reflections. The event is sold out, but you can call the box office to be added to the waitlist or show up the evening of the show to see if any tickets have become available.
Finally, we will take our bow for the season to the sounds of treasured hits by The Temptations, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” as we see “Ain’t Too Proud” on June 11. This show, which boasts John Legend as part of its producing team, tells the unforgettable story of the Detroit quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time. Only a limited number of seats remain, so be sure to reserve yours today.
As for our upcoming 2022-2023 performing arts season, we want to save some mystery for the full unveiling, which is still a few weeks away. But, if you just can’t stand the wait, here are a few hints about what’s coming to City Opera House next year.
We are too excited to wait any longer to announce that our season will officially kick off Aug. 10-14 with six performances of “Tuesdays with Morrie.” The play, based on the bestselling book, is a memoir by author Mitch Albom about visits to see his former sociology professor Morrie Schwartz after he is diagnosed with ALS. This tender, yet deeply moving story reminds us about the importance of focusing on the people and things we love and the value of forgiveness. It comes to the Opera House stage this summer in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the book’s publication.
Younger patrons (and adults, too) will have something to be excited about as the story of a young Olympian on the hunt for a missing lightning bolt is brought to life this fall. We will also see the return of some sellout acts from years past, unforgettable music, theater and dance performances, and we will take trips to see Broadway shows that feature some of your favorite music. Warning: one show may contain a pill that is a little hard to swallow, but don’t try too hard to figure out what the lineup might be … we don’t need another hero.
Stay tuned as we get closer to announcing the full 2022-2023 season and our on sale dates for tickets. For the latest event information, visit cityoperahouse.org or call 231-941-8082.
