We are excited to announce the 2022-2023 Michigan State University Federal Credit Union Performing Arts Season.
Performances kick off this summer with "Tuesdays With Morrie," the beloved stage play by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher, which is making its Michigan premiere right here in downtown Traverse City.
"Tuesdays" stars Michael Russotto as Morrie and Cody Nickell as Mitch, with direction by Jenna Place. Michigan's own Water Works Theatre Company is touring this powerful affirmation of life and friendship, revived from its recent run at Theater J in Washington, DC.
With show dates between Aug. 10-14, including matinee performances, the play is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the publication of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling book. That’s not all — audiences attending the opening night event have the opportunity to stay after the performance for a special VIP talk back with author Mitch Albom.
Tickets are expected to go quickly, so visit our website or call the Box Office to reserve your seats today.
There are also a number of children’s shows in the season, including one that readers of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series by Rick Riordan will enjoy, the action-packed musical, "The Lightning Thief."
The story centers on young Percy as he deals with the challenges of school, family … and the mythological monsters and gods of Mount Olympus.
Bringing classical Greek mythology to life for younger audiences, this show is perfect for lovers of the book as well as those who want to see some heroic battle scenes and mythical beasts.
Traverse City will also receive a special visit early next year from British icon Paddington Bear.
In this fun show for the whole family, the beloved bear finds himself in some sticky situations. Find out what happens when Paddington Gets in a Jam, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.
Other international stars will also be making their way to the stage, including Israeli group, "Voca People." These singer-comedians will wow audiences on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Some may remember seeing the group a decade ago. They are returning as part of their 10th anniversary tour.
Using no musical instruments and producing all sounds live combining a capella and modern beat-box techniques, this group’s mashups, featuring music from Madonna to Mozart, will leave you amazed.
Also returning this season are two of the world’s most celebrated fiddlers, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. after having to cancel last year’s planned performance. They will be bringing Celtic sounds to the region just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
The season also features world class acts based a bit closer to home, including Boston Brass, performing burning jazz standards and the best of original bass repertoire on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. And, Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience will bring the Emmy award-winning crooner’s vocal jazz and swing to the 130 year old historic venue on Apr. 21 at 8:00 p.m.
We are also proud to announce an expanded partnership with Interlochen Center for the Arts to include performances highlighting students in the school’s musical theatre, jazz and contemporary dance programs. These are in addition to presenting the 3rd annual Interlochen Arts Academy Singer-Songwriters on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.
Those are only a few of the unforgettable events ahead. We are proud to serve as the premier performing arts center located in the heart of downtown Traverse City and we hope to see you at an event soon. For a complete listing and to purchase tickets, visit cityoperahouse.org.
