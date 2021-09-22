TRAVERSE CITY — “This Order is a final order and does close the case.”
Those 11 words entered in a now-finalized court document put a cap on a lawsuit that stretched nearly two years and exposed a bevy of behavior by local school officials that violated state transparency laws.
The Record-Eagle filed a civil suit against the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education and then-President Sue Kelly in January 2020. The Record-Eagle alleged violations of the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act relating to the controversial and unexpected resignation of former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon in October 2019.
The Record-Eagle claimed those “willful and intentional” violations hid the reasons behind Cardon’s exit and that several board decisions were illegally made outside of an open session. The suit also claimed FOIA requests were either inappropriately denied or delayed to prevent information regarding Cardon’s resignation from being made public.
The consent judgment signed by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer late last week includes TCAPS’ admissions to many of those allegations.
The agreed-upon settlement states the TCAPS Board of Education improperly withheld a complaint letter authored by Kelly and levied against Cardon from public view by attaching it to closed-session meeting minutes — a matter which was already settled by a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling in May.
TCAPS also admitted to delaying release of the separation agreement between TCAPS and Cardon that paid the superintendent $180,000 in severance and that more board discussion regarding the agreement should have taken place in open session during a public board meeting. Other admissions included keeping documents from public view by improperly designating them as privileged or personal.
TCAPS also admitted that board trustees signed a non-disclosure agreement outside of an open session at an Oct. 11, 2019, meeting — such an action is prohibited by the OMA — and that the purposes for going into that closed session were not properly identified beforehand.
TCAPS must pay $65,000 in attorney fees to the Record-Eagle, but there will be no fines or costs related to claims of intentional OMA and FOIA violations. TCAPS will not be liable for the amount as the district’s insurance carrier will cover payment.
“This resolution is an important step toward closure for our community,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nate Payne. “In a perfect world we wouldn’t need to plod such a long path to shed light on the inner workings of one of our region’s largest taxpayer-funded institutions.”
Robin Luce-Herrmann, of Butzel Long, attorney for the Record-Eagle, said litigation is not the first choice in such circumstances but that such action was “necessary here to provide citizens a fuller understanding of what occurred.”
“I’m hopeful that, moving forward, TCAPS will continue to fulfill its pledge to be more transparent and accountable,” Luce-Herrmann said.
Elsenheimer, or the 13th Circuit Court, will continue to oversee all matters between TCAPS and the Record-Eagle regarding OMA and FOIA as well as any allegations of future violations. However, TCAPS and the Record-Eagle agreed to meet and attempt to resolve any such issues before bringing the matter before the court.
“School board members, as public servants, have a difficult job as all public officials do,” said Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder. “The key to serving well is being true to the citizenry. Being transparent and open in all they do is crucial to fully respect the office they hold. The Record-Eagle will never compromise on that premise.”
The order also states that the TCAPS board is prohibited from violating OMA and FOIA in the future, a stipulation TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said should be a no-brainer.
“That’s the point. We don’t have any intent to do so nor should we have in the first place,” he said. “It’s an important statement, but I hope that would be common sense — regardless of this agreement or not.”
Admitting to wrongdoing was an important step in the board and the district repairing a damaged relationship with the community, Newman-Bale said. He said the agreement marks a commitment to doing better as organization — not just now, but far into the future as well.
“At some point, there’s going to be a completely new board and a new superintendent. So it’s good to lay out expectations, not just for the existing board but for all future boards,” Newman-Bale said. “We’re committed to learning from this and not just pushing it off to the backburner. Important lessons have been learned.”
