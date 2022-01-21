TRAVERSE CITY — John Merlo’s 250-foot trudge through snow to his mailbox has been disappointing recently.
The Long Lake Township resident hasn’t had any mail since Saturday — not even junk mail.
“We usually get mail every day of some type,” said Merlo, who lives on Cedar Run Road.
Missing mail on Mondays and spotty service has been going on for a while, Merlo said, but not for five days in a row.
He didn’t bother trying to call the post office to find out why after hearing news reports that phones are not answered. He wasn’t alone, either, as multiple residents along other streets in Long Lake Township complained of similar delivery drought.
“Why should I go through that hassle?” Merlo said.
Calls from the Record-Eagle to the Traverse City Post Office on Barlow Street also went unanswered, as did calls to the American Postal Workers Union Traverse City local.
Elizabeth Najduch, communications specialist for the United States Postal Service in Michigan, declined an interview, but responded to requests for comment in an emailed statement.
“In some occasions, customers may receive mail every other day as we match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” she said.
Conditions also change on a day-to-day basis, Najduch wrote.
Merlo isn’t buying it.
“I would think that by now they’d be able to adjust, even if it was every other day,” he said. “They’re not living up to the ‘neither snow nor rain nor heat’ motto.”
Both Merlo’s frustration, and Najduch’s statement echo dialogue that has unfolded nationwide as postal customers go days, sometimes weeks without regular deliveries. Local newspapers and TV stations in California, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, and elsewhere have reported complaints by postal customers since November.
The spotty service also comes months after U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took the controversial step of slowing mail delivery times in an effort to address financial problems at the USPS.
Many postal customers saw the slowdown of about 40 percent of first-class mail beginning on Oct. 1.
But spotty or halted service wasn’t in DeJoy’s slowdown plan, and customers can report problems to the USPS.
People having issues with their mail can call a customer care center at 1-800-275-8777, according to information found online at the USPS newsroom. An automated system takes callers through a series of questions. If someone has not received mail during a three-day period or has not received mail on a specific day for two or more weeks in a row, they can file a complaint that will be routed to their local post office.
If they haven’t heard anything about their compliant in three days they should feel free to call back, according to published postal complaints procedures.
Merlo said he’s not sure if any checks or bills that would have been delivered this week are still at the post office.
“I don’t know what’s missing,” he said, hoping he doesn’t have unpaid bills stacking up.
