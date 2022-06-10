GLEN ARBOR — Born and raised in Petoskey, Michigan, Quinn Faylor, aka Delicious Gold, grew up in a creative household, with a mother who sewed and crafted and a musician father who played in garage bands.
At an early age, Faylor was expressively and artistically inspired.
“Neither [of my parents] are artists professionally, but I certainly think of them as artists in their own rite. Some of my fondest memories of them are when they are in their element or their craft.”
Faylor’s mother, Blissfest Music Organization Executive Director Cindy McSurely, who also grew up with a creative, DIY mom, added to the nostalgia: “Quinn was always creating and making. If they had a gift to give someone, they were making it. And it did not matter if they did not master a particular skill set; they’d jump in with YouTube tutorials and learn how.”
After graduating from the University of Michigan in 2016 with a B.A. in Arts & Ideas in the Humanities, Faylor began making art every day and discovering their own unique practice.
“I am self-taught in all my mediums, outside of a couple of classes I took in middle and high school at Crooked Tree Arts Center,” said Faylor. “Creative space has always been a space where I felt safe and warm and excited all at once. It is a space I often turned to for solace as a young adult. But I didn’t cultivate a creative practice until after college.”
Now, a Detroit-based queer multi-disciplinary artist, Quinn is in town through June 11 as Glen Arbor Arts Center’s artist-in-residence.
Since the 1990s, the Glen Arbor Arts Center has welcomed visiting artists to participate in its Suzanne Wilson Artist-in-Residence program as a respite from their daily lives and to concentrate on creating. During the two weeks, artists develop new ideas or further delve into an ongoing project.
“This residency is an opportunity for creative rest and relief,” said Faylor. “It will be a chance to ground my practice, to reconnect with who I am and why I make.”
“The GAAC AIR Program — like all residencies — offers a block of time to think, reflect, explore, and work on an idea or project without having the demands of one’s daily life there to compete,” said Sarah Bearup-Neal, chairperson of GAAC’s Artist-in-Residence Program. “Creative work requires that one can, at least for a short time, clear the mind. An artist’s residency provides that opportunity.”
While in the Glen Arbor area, Faylor plans to begin a series of paintings and textile works, which will serve to celebrate and recognize the flora and fauna that characterize Sleeping Bear Dunes.
“My work will explore themes of home, relationship to land, and the curious play of the natural world,” said Faylor. “I’m energized by the natural world and work well in a self-directed environment.”
With plans to wake early, stretch, walk, and enjoy the surroundings, Faylor intends to do some birding, write, and take film photos to use as reference material for their painting and sewing endeavors at Thoreson Farm, the residency’s dedicated studio space.
“Quinn’s residency proposal interested the AIR Committee because it focused on the flora and fauna of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in a number of ways that aren’t usually proposed all in the same work plan,” said Bearup-Neal. “Quinn wants to paint, work in textiles, and create a companion zine. They are exploring their subject from a variety of angles, techniques, processes, and dimensions, and that sounds like a great way to dive in and explore a diverse ecosystem and place.”
“They are also a resident of Detroit; they live in a very urban place, which made me wonder what kinds of things a city dweller would see that those of us who are embedded here might no longer see or have become used to seeing,” Bearup-Neal added.
Faylor’s overarching body of work is grounded in colors, patterns, and the power of form, embodying joy and bringing the viewer into and through a particular space.
“The content of my work spans from highly personal, intimate oil portraits of the human body and observations of the natural world to the abstract, large-scale murals that live in public and private residences,” said Faylor.
Calling themselves “first and foremost … a painter,” Faylor is roughly six years into the practice and constantly learning as they go, recently exploring all stages of mural creation and installation and discovering the process of making quilts.
“Each medium, I’m starting from the ground up, and I love the freedom and curiosity that extends. I am using these mediums in a way that feels natural to me. My practice is an extension of myself.”
At the end of each GAAC residency, visiting artists give an intimate and conversational talk about their experience and show some of the work they created over the two weeks. Faylor’s presentation will take place on June 10, at noon at the Glen Arbor Arts Center. This event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring a brown-bag lunch to enjoy while listening.
Later this summer, Faylor will begin their residency with Detroit City Walls, in which they will paint five murals around the city. Then, Faylor attends a six-week arts residency on Salt Spring Island hosted by Salt Spring Arts Council.
And under their working alias of Delicious Gold, Faylor is partnered with Detroit business Rebel Nell for the second annual collection of their Artist Series.
For more information about Faylor’s art, visit deliciousgoldmakes.com. Learn more about the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Suzanne Wilson Artist-in-Residence Program at glenarborart.org.
