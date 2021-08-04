TRAVERSE CITY — The resolution may have passed, but the controversy has not.
Last week, the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees unanimously approved an equity statement after more than two months of crowded board rooms and hours upon hours of public comment either deriding or championing the district’s efforts toward equity and inclusion.
The approved resolution was the fourth iteration, but there was still talk of the first draft of the statement at the July 26 meeting.
The fifth of sixth points in the “be it resolved” portion of the original draft said the TCAPS board supported the “continuing efforts to provide, expand, share and highlight” books in the school libraries that include authors who “represent marginalized communities and a wide diversity of individual voices and experiences.”
That was removed as part of the second draft and no mention of such an effort was included in the third draft or the fourth and final revised draft that was unanimously approved July 26.
Although not included in the equity statement, the work to provide such books continues — to the delight of some and the dismay of others.
Hannah Black, a parent of TCAPS students, has been at the front of the fight against the equity resolution and what she sees as an effort from some in and out of TCAPS to lace district curriculum with Critical Race Theory. She suggested at the July 26 board meeting that TCAPS officials remove all library books that use “such content” and promote similar ideals.
Critical Race Theory was developed in the 1970s and argues that white supremacy maintains its power in the United States through the legal system and that racism is not the acts of individuals but instead rooted in a system of oppression built on racial hierarchy that affords white people advantages and benefits people of color do not get.
Black believes CRT already is woven within the fabric of the district, and she wants to know the plan TCAPS has to root it out.
Black spoke about TC Unites For Education, an organization created in the recent months to combat the “threatening ideologies” its members believe are penetrating local school systems such as TCAPS. The group’s website points to a $500 grant a TCAPS teacher received from the Traverse City Human Rights Commission to buy a classroom set of the book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds as an example of CRT ideology present in TCAPS.
“Stamped,” which was a 2020 GoodReads Choice winner, is described as being a book about how “the construct of race has always been used to gain and keep power, to create dynamics that separate and silence.”
“Our district has lost focus on its children and a solid education. This has been traded for political agendas, political preference and the current trends ravaging our education system,” Black said.
The author, Reynolds, is set to be a part of the upcoming National Writers Series in Traverse City. Jillian Manning, the executive director for NWS, said “Stamped” and many of the other books being labeled as CRT are the very same books that allow children to “see how the world is different through someone else’s eyes.”
“That is something — in northern Michigan especially — we need to see and learn and then internalize and reflect on ourselves,” Manning said. “It’s important to challenge ourselves, think critically, have educational experiences that are different or uncomfortable or confusing — because we’ll come out on the other side as a better and stronger community.”
Banning books or removing books is never the answer, Manning said. The answer is finding the right books to put in the right hands at the right time.
“We can’t just be thinking about where we’re at right now and what we’re feeling right now,” Manning said. “We have to think about what we want our world to look like and our community to be like in the future.”
Stephanie Luyt, the elementary library coordinator for TCAPS, said the district is committed to giving students the opportunity to see themselves represented in books on school library shelves and to see the lived experiences of others through books on those same shelves.
Luyt pointed to a 2018 University of Wisconsin-Madison study examining character depth in children’s literature as proof of why a concerted effort to showcase and support books from a diverse range of authors with diverse characters is needed.
The study showed that 50 percent of children’s books depicted its main characters as white. The second most represented character wasn’t even human. Animals made up 27 percent of the main characters followed by Black characters at 10 percent, Asian at 7 percent, Latinx at 5 percent and Indigenous at 1 percent.
Finding new books, expanding a library’s collection is “foundational work,” Luyt said.
“Kids need to see other worlds and see their own experiences so they don’t feel alone but also feel validated and gain empathy at the same time,” Luyt said. “Books have the power to do that.”
Luyt, who was part of the TCAPS Social Equity Task Force that helped write the first draft of the equity resolution, said the publishing world has made a recent effort to publicize and promote marginalized voices. The effort is not limited to just Traverse City or northern Michigan.
Bud Huber criticized the efforts of the equity task force as well as the first two drafts of the equity statement. Huber said the money and resources the district is putting toward the “marginalized” is unproductive and driven by affirmative action.
“People have this concept of, ‘I know who’s marginalized.’ Well, they don’t know who’s marginalized. What we need to do is put resources toward what will do the most good for the students who need the most help,” Huber said.
TCAPS teachers and library staff will continue to work on diversifying the collection of books to include a wider range of authors and characters, just as the district has for the last several years. Andy Phillips, TCAPS director of curriculum, said that work is nothing new nor is it part of the Social Equity Task Force.
Both the Michigan Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Early Childhood Learning and Knowledge Center have said early grades are a good time to introduce materials that “reflect students backgrounds, ensuring they see people who mirror them and their lives in the books they read and the material covered in the classroom.”
Phillips did not know that such efforts would be criticized, but he said it is likely a misunderstanding of what the resources are and how they are used.
The full TCAPS board meets again at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9. The curriculum committee next meets Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.