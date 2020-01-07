TRAVERSE CITY — The latest knot in the effort to recall state Rep. Larry Inman continues to add to the ever-growing legal web surrounding the case.
The campaign’s attempt to submit 175 rehabilitated signatures last Thursday, Jan. 2, was derailed just hours later when Jonathan Brater, the newly installed Bureau of Elections director, informed Michael Naughton, the campaign’s legal counsel, that they had missed the Dec. 23 deadline to challenge the Bureau’s decision on the sufficiency of the signatures.
Naughton said the Dec. 23 deadline only would have applied had the Bureau of Elections approved the petitions — which did not happen.
The initiative seemed dead in the water on more than one occasion after 13,870 signatures were submitted Nov. 22.
The Bureau notified campaign officials Nov. 29 that the petition was improper and none of the signatures were valid because of a typo and because the wording on the petitions was different than what was approved by the Board of State Canvassers. A provisional determination of the validity of the signatures, released to campaign officials Dec. 16, showed the effort was 94 signatures short of the required 12,201 to force a recall election after the Bureau determined 1,763 signatures were disqualified for various reasons.
The Michigan Supreme Court reversed the Bureau’s Nov. 29 determination on Dec. 30, but the deadline for the Secretary of State to issue both a recall primary and a recall election elapsed on Dec. 27. Naughton argued in his complaints to the Michigan Court of Appeals that the Bureau’s decision that the form is improper halted the statutory procedures and, in turn, the deadlines.
“It’s convoluted,” Naughton said. “I don’t think anybody knows what to do with the dates, right now.”
Naughton also argued the Bureau never gave the campaign a timeline to challenge the Dec. 16 ruling and has asked the Court of Appeals to amend the deadlines. Naughton is seeking a Jan. 8 deadline to submit challenges to the invalidated signatures, a Jan. 10 deadline for the Secretary of State to to issue a recall primary and election as well as Jan. 13 deadlines for the Democratic Party candidates to file their intent to run and for the Secretary of State to certify the March 10, 2020 ballot.
Attorney General Dana Nessel indicated in her response to Naughton’s complaints that the Bureau of Elections and the Secretary of State would not object to the deadlines being changed if the Court of Appeals makes that determination. Neither the Bureau nor the Secretary of State have the power to change those deadlines.
Christopher Cooke, Inman’s attorney, is arguing the Court of Appeals does not have that power either. Cooke filed a motion as an intervening defendant and a brief in opposition Monday, stating it is “an improper request and simply an effort by the petitioners to extend the statutory deadlines they’ve already missed.”
“The Court of Appeals doesn’t have the authority to do that. No duty and no authority,” Cooke said. “They (the Inman Recall Committee) set forth no good-faith reason why those deadlines should be relaxed or why the law should be changed. I’m not sure what they’re asking the Court of Appeals to do other than disregard statutory deadlines, which they can’t do.”
Inman called the effort to change the deadlines “crazy.”
“Those are hard and fixed dates,” Inman said. “It is the fault of the recall committee not to read the statute and the law regarding recall elections on how to challenge signatures. This should be done and over.”
Naughton does not expect that to be the case. He said Monday he has “a strong suspicion” that the Court of Appeals will approve the new deadlines.
“This thing, every inch of it, there’s always something,” Naughton said. “It never ends.”
