TRAVERSE CITY — Those living on or visiting the coast of Lake Michigan, from Manistee to Elk Rapids, may be seeing — and smelling — something familiar this week.
Dead alewives — small, silvery bait fish — washing onto beaches in large numbers is a common spring sight along the coastline of Lake Michigan.
Heather Hettinger, a Traverse City-based Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries management biologist, said her office has been getting a lot of calls about the dead fish lining the shore this year. Many of the newcomers to the area are not aware of the history of the alewife in Lake Michigan and were worried the deaths were caused by disease.
But this mass mortality event is just part of the alewife's life cycle in Lake Michigan, she said.
As the snow and ice thaw and spring settles in in northern Michigan, there are usually quick shifts in temperature. Also in the spring, alewives come to the lake shorelines to spawn, Hettinger said.
Between the weather changes affecting the temperature of the water and the alewives’ hyper-focus on spawning, the fish get caught in waters where they cannot properly regulate their body temperatures, causing them to die-off in large numbers, Hettinger said.
The alewife is a saltwater fish native to the Atlantic Ocean, but the species came to the upper Great Lakes, presumably through the Welland Canal, in the 1930s, said Jay Wesley, DNR Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator. These planktivores became overpopulated in lakes Michigan, Huron and Ontario in the 1950s, because of the lack of predators in the lakes, Wesley said.
The Michigan DNR began stocking salmon in Lake Michigan in the late 1960s to manage the alewife population and create a sport fishery. Soon after, the lake’s alewife population began to shrink, as did the piles of dead fish on the beach in the spring, as the salmon consumed them.
Wesley added that this is the biggest alewife die-off he's seen in the last decade.
"The alewife population was at a historic low in 2015 and has increase some in recent years," Wesley said in an email. "These die offs are minuscule compared to what we would see in the 1950s through the 1990s."
At the height of their overpopulation, coastal towns had to bring in heavy-duty equipment to haul the mounds of fish off the beaches, Hettinger said. But, in recent years, the shorelines of Lake Michigan have seen historically smaller die-off events, Hettinger said.
Anecdotally, Hettinger said she has seen more alewife wash up this year as well and heard from local anglers that they’ve seen more in the water as well — which is a good thing for both native and introduced fish species.
“Alewife have become a pretty important forage species over the years, especially for fish like chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead, brown trout,” Hettinger said. “There's a lot of fish that use them as a component of their diet.”
Much of the lake management that the DNR does is connected to managing invasive species, Hettinger said. Some invasive species, like alewife, have turned out to be important, while others have proved more damaging.
“Species like zebra and quagga mussels have significantly disrupted our food web, and it's affected native species, it’s affected alewife and the gobies and it’s affected the introduced species, like salmon, that we've intentionally brought here,” Hettinger said.
Zebra and quagga mussels are other invasive species in the lake that eat up plankton and zooplankton that other fish species, like alewife and goby fish feed on. These negative impacts on bait fish in turn impact game fish populations, like salmon.
The DNR encourages people to report fish deaths so they can spot diseases, which typically look like red patches or blotches. If the fish look fine other than being dead, it probably didn't die of disease, Hettinger said.
The DNR has yet to identify disease in fish this year, Hettinger said.
“You definitely hear us talk about alewife quite a bit because we're constantly monitoring their populations,” Hettinger said. “Their population numbers dictate how many salmon we are able to stock, so it's something that we watch pretty closely.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.