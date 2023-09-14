TRAVERSE CITY — The early steps for two major initiatives that will shape the city Downtown Development Authority’s agenda into next year and beyond will be taken at Friday’s monthly DDA Board meeting.
The DDA Board will meet with project consultants designing options for the West End Mixed-Use Development project, a combined mix of a public parking structure, work-force housing and retail space, and consider contracts with two communications firms to develop and implement a multi-faceted communications plan for the DDA.
The board in July approved a $1,591,141 contract with the Fishbeck civil engineering firm and Cornerstone Architects to design the West End development project, planned for a series of city-owned lots along State Street between Union and Pine streets downtown. Representatives of the city’s engineering and planning departments have been meeting with Fishbeck and Cornerstone staff on a bi-weekly basis to work on a schematic design and explore potential public-private partnerships within the project. The group is working toward completing a specific design plan, including cost estimates, by December. Consultants will present two potential development concepts to get input and feedback from DDA Board members.
The preliminary plans call for a combination of parking, residential and commercial options, including a 60-foot, five-level structure at the west end of the alley that intersects with Pine Street. It would include two or more ground-level retail spaces between 630 and 750 square feet, and feature up to 31 residential housing units of studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments. An adjacent second structure along State Street would include the parking ramp — which would be the city’s third with the Larry C. Hardy and Old Town parking decks downtown — and five to seven grade-level commercial spaces, and another 50 to 70 residential units. Preliminary designs call for approximately 520 to almost 640 parking spaces in the deck, depending on how much of the space city officials want to use for housing.
Moving forward with the plans will depend on the city eventually bonding the project and adding it to the TIF-97 (tax increment financing) plan, which the city wants to extend next year and rebrand it as the Moving Downtown Forward TIF Plan.
Building public support for those efforts and other DDA initiatives is the goal behind two communications contracts that the DDA Board will consider on Friday: A $90,000 contract with Greenlight Marketing of Traverse City and another $50,000 for Bright Sparks Strategies of Lansing.
“To be clear to the board and the public, communication is one of the most critical pieces for any downtown organization,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said in a memo to the board. “It is important to have clear and consistent messaging and information on what the DDA has accomplished, where we want to be in the future and how the board makes decisions.”
Derenzy said the DDA wants to to take a two-pronged approach with its communications strategies — the first for supporting the DDA’s general projects and initiatives across multiple platforms including media releases, videos, social media platforms, event posters, website content and more.
The contract with Greenlight Marketing would cover those efforts, including promotion of the DDA’s “park once” initiative and getting people to the downtown district during the upcoming reconstruction of Grandview Parkway.
The $50,000 contract with Bright Spark would specifically target the DDA’s TIF-97 district, including information on the history of tax increment financing in the city and its value to the downtown area. TIF districts are used by municipalities to capture future tax benefits of real estate improvements to pay for projects within the district.
“Support will include — among other things — developing materials to help educate local leaders and the public on the importance of TIF and its role in our healthy, thriving downtown,” Derenzy told the board. “It would also include developing communications pieces about the DDA, including a one-page overview of the history, value and future goals of TIF.”
Derenzy also clarified that the TIF communication efforts “will be for educational purposes only” and would not be used for any advocacy work if the parking deck bonds or the TIF extension is subject to a public referendum in the future.
The DDA Board also will review a list of projects that will be included in the Moving Downtown Forward TIF plan. Projects must be identified in the plan to qualify for TIF funding. Some of those projects include the West End Mixed-Use Development, multiple phases of the Lower Boardman/Ottaway River improvements, $3 million for upgrades to the downtown Farmers Market, $5 million for Rotary Square improvements and $20 million for a downtown snowmelt system.
Friday’s meeting also will serve as the DDA’s organizational meeting for 2023-24 which includes the election of officers, and making committee assignments to the DDA’s Finance and Governance committees and other city committees with DDA representation.
Derenzy said DDA Board Chair Gabe Schneider, Vice-Chair Scott Hardy and Treasurer Jeff Joubran have all expressed interest in continuing their roles for the coming year.
The DDA will have have to find a new secretary as Mayor Richard Lewis who currently serves in that role is not seeking re-election in November.
