TRAVERSE CITY — A Downtown Development Authority sub-committee will take a closer look at a draft proposal to convert the one-way State Street in downtown Traverse City to a two-way street.
After some board members questioned what prompted the possible conversion, board Chair Gabe Schneider suggested a committee could outline what the goals and objectives are, especially since surveys show that less than half of the respondents support the change.
Committee members were not chosen at the meeting, but Schneider said he’d like to have the committee finish its work by the May DDA meeting, when a final proposal will be on the agenda for board approval.
Board member Steve Nance said he has been approached by a lot of residents wanting to know why the change is proposed.
“What is the problem we’re trying to solve here?” Nance said. “What are we trying to solve and are we creating an unintended consequence?”
Jean Derenzy, authority CEO, said the goal is to slow traffic on State Street and connect drivers to the grid so they are going into downtown instead of through it.
“We need to slow that traffic and we need to think about that pedestrian and that walkability,” Derenzy said.
The move would also invite more economic opportunity to the four-block section and make the businesses there more visible, she said.
Board vice Chair Scott Hardy said the change will be more confusing for people who live here.
“The locals are avoiding downtown simply because they don’t understand access,” Hardy said. “They don’t know how they can get there, when they can get there and whether they can park once they get there.”
Chris Zull of Progressive AE, the company that conducted the study, said this is not the Traverse City of 10 years ago.
“By providing a two-way network ... you’re going to have more options to turn right or turn left, to circulate the block than you do today,” Zull said.
It will be easier access to downtown though slightly more congested as people are going slower, he said.
The study looked at Front and State streets and Boardman Avenue to determine how the traffic grid connects to downtown Traverse City, especially when it comes to connecting old town to downtown, Derenzy said.
It also looked at traffic counts and the numbers of pedestrians and bicyclists in the study area, using data from July 2021. Bridge construction that took place last year had an effect on traffic patterns, so past studies also were weighed, Derenzy said.
Twenty public meetings were hosted to gather input on the change and attended by 225 people. There were also two public surveys with 926 respondents.
Of those who took a survey, 47 percent want the streets to remain one-way, 44 percent want them to change to two-way and 9 percent were neutral.
Board member Jeff Joubran’s business, Sweet Pea, is on Front Street.
“As a retailer on Front Street I’m all for this,” Joubran said, and businesses will suffer with planned bridge work and the Grandview Parkway project.
“I think this is a great alternative to get traffic moving downtown ... and State Street, if we can train people right now to use it, it becomes a new vein downtown.”
In a pilot that would start later this year, only State Street would be a two-way, with costs of $150,000 to $300,000 to modify the Larry C. Hardy Parking Deck and traffic signals and remove three islands at the intersections of Pine and Front, State and Boardman and Boardman and Front.
A second option would include permanently converting both Front and State streets for two-way traffic at a cost of $1.4 million. Costs include modernizing all traffic lights for $250,000 each intersection, and possibly a new signal at Front and Hall streets for another $250,000. The biggest expense of $400,000 would convert the parking deck to be able to handle two-way traffic.
Zull said changes could be made over time.
During the pilot traffic patterns and counts will be monitored to see if the conversion makes a difference in the flow of traffic. Some board members questioned whether that data will be accurate because the South Union and North Cass Street bridges are scheduled for work this year. There is also a major rebuild of Grandview Parkway on the horizon.
Derenzy said Michigan Department of Transportation officials have said bridge work may be delayed until next year because the Parkway reconstruct can’t be done at the same time as the bridges.
Either project could move to 2024 and Derenzy will know in the next few weeks which project will be delayed.
Front, Pine and State streets and Boardman Avenue were converted to one-ways in 1967 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion without losing on-street parking.
