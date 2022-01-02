TRAVERSE CITY – As the country struggles with how to return employees to the workforce, one solution has been obvious for years.
As reasons for the “Great Resignation”, the nation’s day care shortage is consistently cited as a clear-cut driver of workforce disengagement.
And yet the daycares keep closing, even with vocal, broad-ranging support from politicians on both sides of the aisle. Former daycare owners say they were burnt-out or are simply retiring. In response, the state is redirecting a flash of federal relief money, as well as state agencies toward fixing childcare, hoping to stop the pandemic-induced bleeding and stabilize a key pillar of Michigan’s economy.
In October, the Record-Eagle pinpointed significant closures in Grand Traverse County’s day care infrastructure, with 74 of the county’s 179 facilities shuttering between 2018 and 2021. Since then, another four have closed within the county, alongside one in Leelanau County, one in Kalkaska County, another in Antrim County and two in Benzie County.
The shuttered day cares are overwhelmingly those run by single individuals — small, in-home operations where up to six children can be supervised by one licensed caregiver. Oftentimes, these are day cares initially opened by women raising their own children, but who then fall in love with the work.
“I wouldn’t have done it for 35 years if I didn’t,” said Charlene Stocking, who closed her 12-child day care in Kingsley. “I got really attached to the kids — when those kids were here, they were mine.”
Some operators cite complaints with regulators as a reason for closing. Stocking didn’t. She said it was time to retire.
“Plain and simple. I’m 63, my husband retired, and I’m going to go enjoy my life,” Stocking said.
Officials from the many departments that regulate child care — LARA, Health and Human Services, the Department of Education – can only look on as small operators like Stocking close up shop. For decades, they say, neighborhood day cares made up the backbone of Michigan’s daycare infrastructure.
Increasingly, larger day care centers, school-based centers, and company-day cares are picking up the slack. That’s why statewide, the actual number of day care slots available has gone up, according to capacity numbers shared by the Department of Education. Since January of this year, the State of Michigan has lost 347 day care facilities, and yet it gained 1,100 total day care slots.
The centralizing of day care slots has long led to concerns that even though statewide slots are up, rural areas will feel the pinch of having few options, according to Lisa Brewer-Walraven, who works at the Office of Child Development and Care, a branch of the Michigan Department of Education.
A 2017 analysis of Michigan counties identified numerous counties as being “childcare deserts” — areas with high ratios of daycare-age children to available slots. Nearly half of Michigan counties were categorized as deserts, including Benzie, Kalkaska and Wexford counties.
Brewer-Walraven said the department has begun an all hands on deck approach to fixing childcare in the state, particularly since day care has become increasingly linked to nationwide workforce shortages. That includes involving the Michigan Department of Labor and public-private partnerships like the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
“When the pandemic hit, the challenges that we had in the childcare structure all came to light,” said Brewer-Walraven. “It really required more people to come to the table.”
One leg of their efforts is to bring in new workers. Their collaboration is rolling out job fairs in the hopes of attracting fresh faces, and pushing state-sponsored scholarships for current day care employees to pursue higher degrees, which can improve wages.
Those efforts are being backed by legislators, who in November passed a budget with $1.4 billion allotted to childcare. Half of the $1.4 billion — which was sourced from federal COVID relief money — will go out in January in the form of grants. For a six-child center, the grant money would amount to almost $8,000. For a 45-child center, it would amount to $42,000.
The other $700 million will go towards immediate $1,000 bonuses to employees, raised subsidies for childcare centers, and expanded eligibility for federal assistance.
The measures mean that more families can use state money, and that centers themselves will be paid 50 percent more for accepting it, which in turn would allow them to raise their wages for their workers.
But the measures are also temporary, with the rate increases set to decrease and then expire altogether by September 2023.
The impermanence of those fixes is an issue for day care operators, particularly for those managing employees in a tight labor market.
“If I raise compensation after next year, I have to find a way to continue to provide that level of compensation,” said Karin Cooney, who runs Angel Care Child Care in Traverse City. “It doesn’t really work to take that money away after you’ve given it to employees.”
Cooney was hopeful that President Biden’s Build Back Better plan might lay the groundwork for a longer term solution. The plan would have committed federal funding towards paying a living wage to childcare workers for at least two years, pinning their salaries to those of similarly credentialed elementary school workers.
As that plan has stalled, Cooney said she’s grown frustrated.
“People talk about childcare and the issues and the challenges, but when it comes to really fixing it, to changing the model, there’s no appetite there,” Cooney said.
Angel Care has decided not to wait for federal fixes. In December, the center approved an $18 wage for its employees. The bump was the third such raise in a year — last December, Angel Care employees started at $12, and were bumped up to $15 as area wages ratcheted up midway through the year.
Wages at many day cares in the region continue to linger between $12 and $14.
Cooney described the move as “ripping off the band-aid”, but also as a salary that reflects the value of the job. To balance the books, her center plans to fundraise, both from local companies and from private donors, a choice that Cooney made rather than raise the upfront cost to parents.
“They say that they’re upset about it, and it’s a definite need in our community. Are they willing to put their money where their mouth is?” Cooney said. “We’re not going to balance the changes of childcare on parents and employees any more. It’s just not fair.”
