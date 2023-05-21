An 82nd Airborne Division effort to help veterans in need got a boost Saturday when the organization hosted its second annual All-American Shoot Out at the Northport Sportsman's Club.
Leelanau County Sheriff Michael Borkovich and Chapter Chairman Andy Nickodemus estimated that the event raised about $15,000 for a relief fund for veterans.
Last year's event raised about $13,000 for the Gold Star scholarship fund. One of the scholarship recipients, Liliana Valkner of Empire, attended Saturday's event with her parents, Michael and Amie. Michael, who was a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, was wounded in Iraq in 2007.
