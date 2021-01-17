“We know that abusers tend to use their partner as their scapegoat for stress and anxiety. And pretty much the whole world has been stressed out and anxious since early March.” Kristi Cogswell-Boettcher, director of advocacy for the Women’s Resource Center
TRAVERSE CITY — Abusers in northern Michigan have inflicted extra violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Record-Eagle data analysis of emergency service calls in seven northern Michigan counties.
From March through December of 2020, service calls related to domestic violence, stalking, or personal protective orders in those counties were up 16 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
It’s a stark comparison to the total number of service calls, which actually decreased by 5 percent.
Kristi Cogswell-Boettcher, director of advocacy for the Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City and a survivor of abuse, said she isn’t surprised at the increased violence.
But she emphasized that she doesn’t think the COVID-19 lockdown is creating abusers.
“I think it’s made people who were already abusive to their partners, more severely abusive,” she said.
According to Boettcher, in place of healthy coping mechanisms, abusers cope with their problems by taking frustration out on those closest to them.
“We know that abusers tend to use their partner as their scapegoat for stress and anxiety. And pretty much the whole world has been stressed out and anxious since early March.”
In addition, abusers are simply spending more time with their partners these days as people have lost jobs or shifted to telework.
“The abusive partner basically has 24 hours every day to be abusive,” said Boettcher.
The increase was most severe in Leelanau County, where calls related to domestic violence more than doubled (an increase of 140 percent) despite a 30 percent decrease in total service calls. Sheriff Mike Borkovich said while domestic violence cases have steadily ticked up, this past year it has been over the top.
“We also know that people are highly stressed at this time for a number of reasons,” he said, citing elections and their aftermath. “And COVID-19 came in and changed our lifestyle.”
Calls related to domestic violence increased 67 percent in Benzie County, 33 percent in Kalkaska County, and 14 percent in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, and Emmet counties taken together.
In Grand Traverse County, the number of calls related to domestic violence increased 4 percent despite a 10 percent drop in overall call activity. Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg confirms that her office saw increased domestic violence cases this year. She noted that the pandemic meant fewer people were kept in jail.
“Unfortunately, we had incidents where people out on bond re-offended,” she said.
According to National Domestic Violence Hotline, pandemic-induced isolation and financial strain also play a role. Calls to the hotline were up 9 percent during the first three months of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.