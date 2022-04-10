TRAVERSE CITY – For years, doctors have been careful when they prescribe powerful drugs known as antipsychotics.
Abilify, Olanzapine, Risperidone. When they were introduced, they were heralded for an ability to stabilize patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
But their side-effects were noted, too. Among them was a proclivity for patients to rapidly gain weight and develop a disorder known as metabolic syndrome, worrisome comorbidities in a population where the leading cause of death is heart disease.
Since that discovery, federal guidelines have stressed that patients should be screened when taking these drugs, and have tracked how well hospitals conduct those tests. Publicly available data show that some Michigan hospitals, including Munson Medical Center, rarely did so in 2020.
Hospitals say the data may be incorrect, while psychiatric experts say the oversight is typical of second-rate treatment attitudes toward people with mental illnesses and worrisome in an environment with few psychiatric providers.
Against a national average of 77 percent, just 25 percent of patients at Hurley Medical Center in Flint received a screening in 2020.
Twenty-three percent of patients at Healthsource Saginaw received one, and at Harbor Oaks Hospital in Macomb County, where doctors prescribed antipsychotics to 395 patients, none were screened, the data show.
The data behind the rates are published annually by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
At Munson Medical Center, the screening rate was the second lowest in the state at 15 percent. Of 290 patients prescribed the drugs, 250 left the hospital without the recommended screening.
“This is a signal that the hospital, or the area, is just very poor quality in [this metric],” said Dr. Elaine Morrato, an author of several studies on risks associated with antipsychotics and a regular adviser to the FDA on pharmaceutical drug safety.
Morrato described the 15 percent screening rate at MMC as “the same as what it was when I was starting back in 2005, as people were becoming aware that this is a population at risk and that needed to be screened once a year.”
The danger with metabolic syndrome is that it can be a gateway to life-threatening, second-order medical issues, like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.
Experts describe these as “force-multipliers” for heart attacks, which is why the Food and Drug Administration attached lengthy warning labels to antipsychotic medications in the late 2000s.
“That’s the risk. The weight gain and glucose dysregulation can lead to diabetes, and there’s long-term risk to diabetes,” said Morrato. “It increases your risk for heart disease dramatically.”
Today, hospitals that lag in screenings are out-of-step with commonly known best practices that have been well-studied for years, said several researchers and psychiatrists familiar with the issue.
The FDA told doctors that they should take baseline measurements – especially in kids – when prescribing any antipsychotic drugs, but especially with “high-risk” drugs like Clozapine and Olanzapine. Patients on Olanzapine were found to gain an average of 11 pounds after 10 weeks on the drug, and 25 pounds at the end of a year. Low-risk ones had potential to cause problems too, although the weight-gain was less rapid.
Conversely, screenings were viewed as an essential requirement because they were so easy. To be screened a patient needs to be weighed, have their blood pressure taken, and have a blood panel – the same test that’s used to read a person’s cholesterol levels.
Two out of three of those tests are routine during any doctor’s appointment. The third, the blood test, requires lab work that can easily be done within a 24-hour hospital stay.
“It’s not like these are specialized measurements,” said Morrato. “These are just very common indicators. What’s your cholesterol level, what’s your glucose level. They should be doing those vitals just by checking them in.”
MMC Medical Director Christine Nefcy said that a multi-factor explanation exists for the low rate: screening is a priority for the healthcare network, she said, and that she was confident Munson doctors have been doing the utmost to live up to that standard.
Nefcy said that it isn’t an inpatient psychiatrist’s role to screen patients during their stay at MMC. That responsibility lies with their primary doctor, and might not be appropriate to do while a patient in crisis is being stabilized in the hospital, including because it might delay their discharge. She described CMS metric as a “retrospective measurement of work that is done outside the hospital.”
She also said it could be the fault of a record-keeping system that Munson Healthcare is trying to improve across its various hospitals and outpatient providers. Munson Healthcare owns a range of hospitals from Benzie to Otsego. The network’s primary care providers, some of whom are employees and others who are not, use different record-keeping systems that muddy what MMC reports to CMS, Nefcy said.
“We’re not there yet,” Nefcy said of the current system.
Nefcy also said that the hospital was granted an exemption by CMS for 6 months of reporting requirements, although this wouldn’t mathematically alter the 15 percent screening rate in the numbers that were reported.
“If I could – with confidence – tell you that is an accurate reflection of how often patients on an antipsychotic, or really any of our patients, are screened, I would say that we have work to do,” Nefcy said. “But the reality is that I’m not confident that’s an accurate reflection. I’m very confident that our primary care providers and others are screening these patients.”
She added that any doctor who “fell out” of quality standards would be reviewed.
However, some of Nefcy’s explanations for the low rates are at odds with national guidelines, said Dr. Joe Parks, Medical Director for the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
Parks said that the FDA and multiple professional associations recommend the screenings be completed “at the initiation of antipsychotic medication and annually thereafter.”
Those recommendations put the responsibility for a drug’s side effects on the physician prescribing them, Parks said.
“If the inpatient physician prescribes antipsychotic medication, then that is work that is being done within the hospital,” said Parks.
“The issue is not that there is a CMS metric. The issue is that the standard of practice when prescribing antipsychotic medications is to monitor for metabolic syndrome. None of the practice guidelines state that hospitals are exempt from this or have a different standard of care,” Parks said, pointing to national screening rates that are as much as six times higher than the rates at MMC.
The statewide screening rate is 78 percent, and rural hospital systems like Upper Peninsula Health System showed a 90 percent screening rate in the same collection period.
“It clearly is achievable and the standard of care due to all the other hospitals performing so much better,” Parks said.
Experts who first connected antipsychotic medications to metabolic disorders suggest the low screening rates are a typical oversight related to care for people with mental illnesses.
Hospitals typically make less money on psychiatric care than they do on elective surgeries or “procedure-based” care.
The pay disparity has led some hospitals to do less for their mentally ill patients, said Dr. John Newcomer, a psychiatrist and researcher who published several studies on the correlation between the antipsychotics and metabolic syndrome outcomes.
“Someone could rightly say: ‘C’mon guys, let’s get our act together,’” Newcomer said. “There’s sort of no excuse at this point to not deliver the same quality of healthcare as you would to anybody else.”
Hospitals also can be prone to letting quality of care slide in populations that don’t raise alarm bells, said Dr. Ginger Nicol, a child psychiatrist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and an expert in metabolic conditions in children.
“That’s what it looks like to me, they think this is a population that’s not going to complain so it doesn’t matter if it’s on fire,” said Nicol. “But this looks like a number that’s on fire.”
In northwest Michigan, care for people with mental illnesses is strained by a dearth of options. Munson’s D6 unit, which was only opened in 2018, is a primary option for people in crisis – in practice, others include the hospital’s emergency room, the county jail, and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, for those who have Medicaid. Munson’s D6 unit has 17 beds and is designed around short-stays of three to eight days.
Last Fall, Munson nurses shared records of long wait times for behavioral health patients in the hospital’s emergency department. Patients in crisis were waiting weeks in the ED for a bed in D6 to empty, or for a bed to become available in a downstate psychiatric hospital.
There are also precious few psychiatrists in the area. Marilyn Conlon, a local psychiatrist who runs a private practice in Traverse City, is one of the few remaining, she said. She regularly receives patients who’ve been discharged from D6 and come into her care.
Conlon, who was a former medical director for Munson’s older psychiatric unit, said she was surprised at the low screening rate, and said that “it sounds like a glitch.”
She also said she was concerned because the patients she receives have increasingly been arriving from Munson on a drug called Olanzapine.
Olanzapine is a strong, fast-acting antipsychotic and one of the riskiest in relation to metabolic syndrome. Conlon described it as “the elephant gun.”
“It’s considered a ‘big gun’ and I see an incredibly significant amount of folks being discharged on it,” said Conlon. “I scratch my head why, but it helps them come around and straighten up and get out the door.”
As a former medical director, she explained the utility of Olanzapine in getting patients out of the hospital quickly. But as a long-term care provider, taking them off the powerful sedative is usually one of the first things she does.
“Why we absolutely should be [screening] is because of the medicines we’re putting people on. In that sense, I’m scratching my head, because we’re putting these people on the most potent meds we have with regards to metabolic syndrome,” Conlon said.
And with the region’s psychiatrist shortage, the expectation that patient’s will get their screening elsewhere also gave her cause for concern.
“If you’re not getting a baseline and you’re sending them out into the public where there’s a five month wait-list to see somebody, then, good lord, what are we doing?” Conlon said.
