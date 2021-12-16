GLEN ARBOR — It’s not how you start the race or how you cross the finish line that matters — it’s how festive and funny you look doing it.
That’s the idea behind the third Ugly Sweater Dash on Saturday in Glen Arbor, the latest in the village’s series of quirky holiday events including a “Better than Black Friday” Pajama Party and a decorated Bed Race.
“It’s cute, it’s fun, it’s family,” said Kathy Baarstad, president of the Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce and general manager of race presenter Cherry Republic’s Glen Arbor Flagship store. Unlike many runners who fail to get into the dress-up spirit at theme races,“most people really do wear ugly sweaters in the Dash,” she said.
Baarstad conceived of the event — also called the Cherry Republic Miracle Mile Fun Run — four years ago while flying to a gift show with her boss. Now it joins Ugly Sweater runs across the country, from Philadelphia, Boston and Washington to Elkhart, Indiana, Wichita, Kansas and Pomona, California.
In the Glen Arbor version, participants run a quarter mile down Lake Street and back, guzzle some hot cocoa or a cold craft brew at Cherry Public House, then take off for another lap.
“It’s just a fun (twist),” said Baarstad.“You can chug your beer or not have a beer. You can chug your hot chocolate or not have hot chocolate.”
Cory McNitt chose the latter when she ran the race in 2019 in an ugly sweater decked out with 3-D tinsel, and big, dangly Christmas tree earrings.
“We just ran the whole thing and went to the pub after,” said McNitt of Empire, a Munson Health Care sonographer and Glen Lake School Board president.
The strategy paid off when daughter Kendall, then 11, won a children’s division medal in a llama-theme ugly sweater.
“The whole event was great. It was very festive,” said McNitt, who buys ugly sweaters at Meijer and online to wear in December. “It was really just to participate, to be part of the season.”
Friend Ranae Ihme wore a “sexy Santa bikini” sweater in the 2019 race but plans to mix it up this year.
“I’m working on another sweater that’s terrible,” she said, adding that she hunts for the perfect candidate from thrift shops all year long and stashes finds for the race. “I always enhance it, put bells on it. It’s gotta be the ugliest thing you can find.”
Ihme, owner of Leelanau Vacation Rentals and LVR Realty, races with the whole family, including husband Bob, son Neil, 17, and daughter Nadia,12. Both she and Nadia medaled in a previous race but Ihme said that’s not why they participate.
“Between the music, the drinks you get, the prizes, the way they make it fun — that makes it worthwhile,” she said.
“They even made these ugly sweaters medals.”
Runners can register in adult or children’s divisions.
First- through third-place winners in each division receive prizes including medals, Cherry Republic swag and gift certificates. Wearer of the best ugly sweater in each division also wins a prize.
The event started out small because of the logistics involved in organizing a 5K race, Baarstad said. It attracted 40 to 50 “local-ish” participants in 2018 and grew to about 70 in 2019 before taking a break in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
“This year it could be a majority of people wearing masks,” she said.
Ihme and McNitt, who also run in more serious races like Traverse City’s Bayshore Marathon, say they like the Ugly Sweater Dash’s family-friendly atmosphere and socialization aspects.
