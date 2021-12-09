TRAVERSE CITY — Several new programs are on the menu for the Great Lakes Culinary Institute, ranging from two-week bootcamps for hobby chefs to associate degrees that could parley into four-year programs for those who want to take their skills up another notch.
Some will be in place for fall 2022, while others remain on the back burner in the Northwestern Michigan College program while details are worked out.
“We have a lot going on and a lot to be excited about in the coming year,” said GCLI Director Leslie Eckert, adding that there are no plans to close Lobdell’s teaching restaurant.
Lobdell’s, located at the NMC Hagerty Center, has been open for about 20 years. It is open for lunch in the fall and spring and in the summer serves specialty coffees and pastries.
Eckert was hired to run the Institute in 2019, just months before the pandemic hit. The program has operated under a deficit for many years and Eckert knew part of her job was working toward making it self-sufficient. This year that deficit is about $300,000, she said.
This fall 78 students were enrolled in culinary programs, down from a high of 222 students in 2011, said Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services & technologies. But 2011 was the high water mark for community colleges across the country, when the government funded retraining programs following the 2008 recession.
There were also more high school graduates, Neibauer said.
Eckert was tasked earlier this year by NMC President Nick Nissley with “reimagining” the institute. A steering committee made up of students, alumni, area restaurateurs, grant writers, donors and more looked at student surveys, trending data in the food service industry and what other culinary schools are doing.
They looked at things such as whether students want online or in-person classes or a hybrid of the two, she said, and what time of day students want to attend classes and how many days a week.
They also looked at who was interested in taking courses, finding they ranged from those wanting to quickly enter the workforce to those already in the field who want to develop professionally, to those home chefs who are not seeking certification or a degree, but want to better their skills, Eckert said.
“We have such an opportunity to reach a bigger audience if we change the way we deliver our classes,” she said.
What they came up with was a certification program that offers foundational courses and takes a year to complete. The program will be in place for fall 2022.
The one-year program fulfills the accreditation requirement for the American Culinary Federation, which allows those who are certified to carry their skills with them, Eckert said.
“You can go to a restaurant and work as an executive chef, but once you leave that restaurant you are no longer an executive chef,” she said.
Other program changes make it easier for students to “stack” three levels of certification to work toward an associate degree. The classes are not new but some have been modified to fit into an eight-week term with longer labs instead of the 16-week term now offered.
Sixteen weeks can be tricky for people with full-time jobs and families to take care of, Eckert said. Students may not feel so overloaded with the shorter term, she said, and with each class being longer they may retain more information.
Another new class being offered for fall 2022 is the one-year baking and pastry certification level 2 course. Eckert said students wanted to learn more specialty skills than a level 1 class gave them.
Under development at the GLCI are pathways to four-year colleges and degrees in nutrition, sports performance nutrition, culinary medicine and restaurant management or ownership. The goal is to build relationships that lead to new articulation agreements and strengthen those that are already in place, Eckert said.
There is also a stronger emphasis on maritime industries, whether that’s working on cargo ships or cruise lines.
“We know good food is morale,” Eckert said. “And great food leads to great morale.”
In April the program received a $1 million donation from Diana and Richard Milock to be used for student scholarships. The donation was part of a $3 million gift that also establishes endowments for the Dennos Museum and updates audio and technology equipment at the museum and Milliken Auditorium, with another $500,000 for NMC’s audio tech program.
