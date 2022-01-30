TRAVERSE CITY — The past — wherever it is, and whatever drawers and closets it’s tucked away in — is being gathered like gold nuggets for digital preservation.
The nonprofit Friends of the Historic Commons is asking the public to help them “preserve and enhance the history, landscapes and cultural significance of the former Traverse City State Hospital,” through a new program called The Asylum Roadshow, said Kathleen Steeves.
“The Asylum Roadshow has been developed to find out if there are objects, documents, or images that were removed over the life of the hospital and are still in the area,” said Steeves. “Anyone who has artifacts would be asked to provide us with information, photos and/or stories that we can catalog in a database for later use as a loan for exhibits, or displays or more research.”
Steeves met with those attending Saturday’s Farmers’ Market at the Village at the Grand Traverse Commons, where she gathered artifact information from those passing through. She will return to that area from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., Feb. 19, where others can learn about the Asylum Roadshow. The Friends of the Historic Commons table will be in the garden level of the Mercato, enter at 800 Mercato Main.
“The Friends of the Historic Commons are anxious to talk to those who can help tell more of the story of the former Traverse City State Hospital site and the people who worked and lived there over the more than 100 years of the hospital’s existence,” said Steeves.
“The project is designed to enhance our understanding through artifacts (including) photographs, documents, objects or images from the hospital over 100 years that individuals may possess and are willing to share.
“Our mission is ‘To celebrate, preserve, protect, and enhance the development of the structures, landscapes, historic vision and cultural significance of the former home of the Traverse City State Hospital,’” she said.
Steeves said the organization is involved in a number of areas from preserving the Arboretum, to linking the stories of the entire Commons “from the historic barns to the edge of the great lawn, looking for opportunities to involve the community and to educate others about this wonderful resource.”
“As a historian, my interest is in the more than 100-year history and I particularly advocate for the use of artifacts — objects, documents, images — to tell the history story,” said the former history educator and worker at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.
Steeves said the group’s current Asylum Roadshow project began this past summer with a table at the Craft Fair on the front lawn of the village.
As a resident of the area since 2011, Steeves has attended several area governmental and civic organization meetings, “... and has advocated for the historic preservation of the Building 50 and surrounding buildings.”
She is currently a board member of the Friends of the Historic Commons, which she said was formed in 2019.
“We are just beginning with projects, but restoring the Arboretum is a top priority, as is building our network of interested and engaged individuals and organizations.” she said. “As an educator and historian, I have worked on history projects in other areas before moving to Traverse City. That experience in museums and professional development in history informs the structure of the Asylum Roadshow and how the objects can/will be used.
“This is ongoing. These monthly sessions are just a beginning to get the word out and start the process. (It) allows me to assess the interest and the possibilities of objects being available and shared.
The intent is to catalog the objects that are shared so that in the future, we may support small exhibits around the Commons, in addition to articles or seminars that further link this enterprise (the Traverse City State Hospital) with our city and region; with people and with the larger history of asylums and ideas of treatment. There are many research possibilities in a variety of areas of study.”
So far those responding to the Asylum Roadshow have shared information about a number of artifacts, to go along with artifacts already in the organization’s possession.
“We have some hardware used in the building — grates, faucets, doors — objects created in occupational therapy area, items created by children, postcards (and more),” said Steeves. “The surprise of what people know, or have heard about the hospital, is also engaging and leads to more exploration and interest.”
Connor Truax and his wife, Hope, of Kingsley attended Saturday’s farmers market and happened across the display of Steeves and her Asylum Roadshow group.
“(I’m) so glad they’re doing all they can to preserve these old buildings, and everything associated with them,” said Truax. “The structures are almost castle-like — things just aren’t built this way, anymore.
“We’ve only lived here a year but everytime we drive into the city (Traverse City) we try to drive though the (Traverse City State Hospital) property — beautiful, just beautiful.”
Steeves agreed.
“The buildings are spectacular,” she said. “And, it was one of then largest employers in the area..”
Steeves stressed her group is not looking to acquire the different artifacts that were once inside the complex, but rather just identify them and catalog their existence and location.
“We’re not acquiring the objects,” she said. “We’re just creating a list — a database — of their existence. We just started this project, we’ve only met (with the public) maybe four times.”
In1882, Architect Gordon W. Lloyd of Detroit designed the Northern Michigan Asylum, modeled after the Kirkbride Plan, which consists of a center administrative section and wings on either side for housing patients.
Each patient room had a view of the outside, with a direct supply of light, sunshine and fresh air, according to the village’s website.
That site continued, “... the main structure would be large and advanced for northern Michigan: almost one quarter mile long, over 300,000 square feet, over 70 feet tall at the roof ridge, and employing central heat and electric lights. With a rudimentary understanding of germ theory, a state-of-the-art ventilation system was designed for the hospital. Large fans would force air through underground tunnels, into the basement and up flues in the various parts of the building. Using the chimney effect, the air would then move through ducts within the attic to exit via the ‘ventilators,’ known today as The Village’s iconic spires.”
When construction began in 1883 on the Victorian-Italianate styled asylum, more than eight million bricks were brought from the local brickyard at Cedar Lake to construct the main building, which is known as Building 50. By late 1885, it received its first patients.
The hospital operated until the early 1960s, when fire destroyed the center wing of Building 50. It finally closed in 1989 with the loss of over 200 jobs.
Besides searching for historic artifacts associated with the hospital for inclusion in its informational database that is still a work in progress, Steeves said those associated with the Friends of the Historic Commons continue the need to “Preserve the Arboretum.”
“That’s one of our primary goals,” she said. “It’s so beautiful, and has since historic significance to the area.”
For more information go to friendsofthehistoriccommons.org
