TRAVERSE CITY — Torrential rain and strong winds during a recent overnight storm weren’t a simple early summer blow. No, those were the remnants of a first-on-record post-tropical depression as it tracked toward Lake Superior.
Post-tropical depression Cristobal crossed Lake Superior on its way to Canada last Wednesday, making it the first tropical or post-tropical cyclone over the great lake in 170 years of records kept by the National Weather Service.
The NWS has tracked nearly 1,900 Atlantic tropical/post-tropical cyclones in that time, and fewer than 50 have crossed the Great Lakes. They’ve mostly traveled over lakes Erie, Huron and Ontario — rarely over Michigan, and none on record reached Superior.
The unusual system originated in the Pacific as Tropical Storm Amanda, and made landfall in Central America where it killed dozens of people before weakening, re-forming as Tropical Storm Cristobal, and heading across the Gulf of Mexico.
When Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana on June 7, it was the second earliest tropical storm on record to do so. After pounding the coast with rain and storm surges, the system took an unusual path toward the Midwest.
“We just had the right kind of setup with a deep trough over the central U.S. and a strong ridge over the East,” said Don Rolfson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Marquette. “They were set up in the right way to bring the remnant storm due north from Louisiana.”
Rolfson said Cristobal broke June low-pressure records as it passed through the Marquette area Wednesday morning, and brought high winds (a peak gust of 50 knots) to the Stannard Rock Lighthouse.
“It’s very unusual to see a wind that high from a non-thunderstorm event,” he said.
Experts said unusual as Cristobal was, it’s hard to say whether its northwesterly path is linked to climate change, or whether climate change will mean more tropical cyclones over Lake Superior in the future.
Not only is it inherently hard to link any individual event to long-term climate trends, tropical cyclone trends are especially complicated.
“At the regional scale it’s very difficult to give you an answer on the effects of climate change on tropical cyclone tracks,” said Hiroyuki Murakami, a scientist at the NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory.
Recent research shows that, globally, tropical cyclones are reaching their peak intensity at higher latitudes, and Murakami said seeing more tropical storms in the north is generally consistent with that trend. However, the trend has not yet been detected in the Atlantic basin (where Cristobal technically formed).
Scientists still are untangling the regional differences in cyclone trends during the past 40 years.
Murakami’s research shows that since 1980, as the Earth has warmed, the number of tropical cyclones has decreased in some areas (the western Pacific and southern Indian Ocean) but increased in others (the North Atlantic and Central Pacific). That’s because greenhouse gases aren’t the only thing influencing cyclones — man-made aerosols and volcanic eruptions have played a role, too.
Climate models predict that in the long-term warming likely will decrease the number of tropical cyclones globally, while also making them stronger. Warming should make it harder for the tropical cyclones to form in the first place, but when they do, they’ll likely be more powerful and bring more precipitation.
Murakami said there is general model consensus these global trends, but a lot of uncertainty on how they will play out in different regions.
John Banitt, another meterologist at NWS Marquette, said the effects of Cristobal as it passed overhead were felt from Marquette to the Keweenaw. Some areas received 2.75 inches of rain in the early hours of June 10.
Banitt wasn’t aware of any storm damage, but said the soaking rain was beneficial for some dry areas that really needed it.
