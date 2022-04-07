TRAVERSE CITY — A man crashed and was arrested after being accused of pulling a pistol on a security guard.
According to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lieutenant Chris Oosse, a 33-year-old Garfield Township man crashed his green Chevrolet Lumina at the intersection of US 31 South Highway and North Country Drive and was arrested by deputies around 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday.
The man was accused of pulling a .22 caliber pistol, located in the center console of his vehicle, on a security guard in the parking lot at Fantasy's Traverse City, Oosse said. The conflict arose after the man's credit card didn't work on the credit card machine when he tried to pay for a dance at the club. Angry that his card didn't work, he left, and when the Fantasy's security guard followed him into the parking lot, the man reportedly pulled the pistol from the center console of his vehicle and drove off.
The man crashed his vehicle at the intersection and deputies responded, noting a preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.215, Oosse said.
Requested charges include felonious assault, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, defrauding an innkeeper and operating while intoxicated with a high blood-alcohol level.
