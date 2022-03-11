When Crooked Tree Arts Center opened our Traverse City location in February 2015, our first exhibition was the K-12 Youth Art Exhibition.
School art teachers from across the Grand Traverse region curated hundreds of pieces of student artwork, in a floor-to-ceiling display of color and creativity. For four weeks in the dead of winter, students and their friends, families, and fans made the gallery a busy, lively scene in what was a perfect start to our new Traverse City venture.
Seven years later, this annual fan-favorite exhibition is still going strong. It has grown as CTAC has, now utilizing both the Cornwell and Carnegie sides of our Sixth Street home. Opening to the public on March 15, the 2022 Youth Art Exhibition features collections of student artwork from 33 schools, spanning Northport to Cadillac, Frankfort to Mancelona, and all points in between. The exhibition celebrates not only the next generation of visual artists, but their talented, dedicated teachers.
CTAC has partnered with Kendall College of Art and Design to offer some exciting recognition opportunities for students in the exhibition. A representative from KCAD will select pieces for special awards, including college scholarships to KCAD for students pursuing art and design majors. In addition, over a dozen generous local supporters have donated cash and art supply awards in several categories, for students of all ages.
The Youth Art Exhibition will run March 15 — April 16, with a pause the week of March 28 as we close for spring break.
Another harbinger of warmer weather at CTAC is the opening of registration for our kids summer art camps. This summer, CTAC will hold 12 week-long camp programs, which is a four-fold increase over previous years.
Camp topics include printmaking, glass, weaving, painting, sewing, the Bauhaus art movement, animals, and a diverse array of American artists. New for summer 2022, students in grades 4-8 can choose a full-day option that includes supervised lunch and recreation time.
Adults also have opportunities for fun and art-making at CTAC through our summer workshop series. Paint Grand Traverse featured artist Mark Vander Vinne returns to Traverse City to teach “The Nuts and Bolts of Landscape Painting” in mid-May, followed by two workshops with Omena-based artist Debra Howard on painting tropical scenes and nocturnes.
Photographer Amber Dietz will teach a fascinating introduction to wet plate photography, a process by which a unique positive is created in-camera on a sheet of blackened metal. Students will learn the history of the process, and techniques of exposing, fixing, and varnishing, as well as chemical mixing and safety. All cameras, chemicals, and materials for this workshop are provided.
Another fascinating and oft-requested media is encaustic, or hot wax, painting. Encaustic painting is a process of using melted beeswax, resume, and pigment to build layers and create luminous compositions. April South-Olson will teach Introduction to Encaustic Painting at CTAC in September.
To learn more about summer camps and workshops at CTAC, visit www.crookedtree.org/summer.
