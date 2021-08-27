Here at Crooked Tree Arts Center, we’ve recently wrapped up and amazing week of artistry and creativity with Paint Grand Traverse.
Paint Grand Traverse is our annual plein air (outdoor) painting festival and competition. From Aug. 9-15, 40 talented artists from near and far created nearly 300 paintings depicting scenes from Traverse City, Leelanau, and Old Mission Peninsula. The week concluded with the sold-out Collectors Gala & Benefit, with ticket holders among the first to enjoy and shop the collection of artwork.
Plein air painting events like Paint Grand Traverse are growing in popularity throughout the United States. One of the most well-known events is just across Lake Michigan, in Door County, Wisconsin. These events offer fans and collectors the opportunity to experience the same moments that are being interpreted by the artists. Our special twists on the format include our “Fearless First-Timers” plein air painting classes and the popular Pint-Sized Paint Out for Kids.
During Paint Grand Traverse week, the featured artists not only displayed their talent and artistry, but also their endurance and flexibility. The weather was somewhat challenging, with high temperatures and humidity and the occasional severe thunderstorm and power outage. Fortunately, clearer skies prevailed by week’s end, and we had a picture-perfect sunset paint out at Traverse City’s Open Space.
One of my favorite pieces is from that evening, painted by Heather Ihn Martin, a California-based artist raised in rural Michigan. “The Last Game” depicts the West End Beach volleyball courts through the trees, and perfectly captures that warm, glowy Friday evening. Our Best of Show award winner, “Fishtown Shacks,” by New Jersey artist Neal Hughes, is another expertly composed, evocative piece that places the viewer squarely in Leland’s Fishtown on a hot summer afternoon.
CTAC is hosting an extended exhibition of the plein air artwork through Sept. 11. Visitors to our gallery will find over 150 paintings in a variety of painting media and styles. The artwork is also available to view on our website, paintgrandtraverse.com.
With the conclusion of the Paint Grand Traverse exhibition, we’ll shift gears into fall, with a new lineup of art classes for kids and adults, as well as new fall exhibitions.
Opening Sept. 27, CTAC will present “Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie.” The Illinois-based artist uses figuration across traditional media to examine past and present Black diasporic experiences and themes related to cultural identity, social equity, narrative, and the body in visual culture.
Also opening on Sept. 27 is “Lustron Stories,” an examination of the “Great American Dream” by photographer Charles Mintz.
The Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948 and 1950 in Columbus, Ohio. Mintz’s project set out to discover who lives in these homes now. The exhibit is a must-see for those interested in mid-century modern Americana.
Crooked Tree Arts Center’s Traverse City gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday and is always free and open to the public.
