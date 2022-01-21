Visual art education is one of the cornerstones of Crooked Tree Arts Center’s programming in Traverse City. Students of all ages are taught by talented teaching artists, in a spacious, well-stocked classroom with wall-to-wall windows looking out on downtown Traverse City’s Hannah Park.
It truly is a wonderful and inspiring space to connect, create, and explore a variety of art-making media and techniques.
In 2020, CTAC began offering both live and on-demand online classes, which helped students keep the connection and creativity flowing during pandemic shut-downs and social distancing.
While the past two years have certainly offered their share of challenges, one big silver lining is that CTAC is now able to offer classes with talented instructors from across the country, and students beyond northern Michigan are able to participate.
Art education at CTAC is beginning another exciting evolution this winter. CTAC is launching a new program designed for high school students who are considering further study and careers in art and design. The High School Portfolio Prep program will help students in grades 9-12 build new skills for their creative pursuits, and develop a strong creative portfolio.
Offered in four to six week sessions, the after-school studio-based program features constructive critique, guidance on how to document and present art, and ample time to develop creative work. Students will also get lessons in art materials and methods, art history, and professional practices.
Students in eighth grade may be considered for the program with a recommendation from an art teacher, and need-based financial aid is available. This program is offered at both CTAC’s Traverse City and Petoskey locations.
“The Portfolio Prep program was developed to fill a need in our community, and extend on the visual art opportunities available in our area schools,” says Kristi Wodek, CTAC education director. “While students can join the program at the start of any session, it is our hope that students will develop and grow with the program, and be in a great place to apply to colleges and summer programs.”
The Portfolio Prep program is led by a team of professional teaching-artists who provide individualized instruction and mentorship to help students explore their potential as artists and creators. Instructor Royce Deans is a graduate of the American Academy of Art in Chicago and a favorite of students at CTAC.
Richie Gunn holds a master’s in architecture from Savannah College of Arts and Design, and Jenni Renas is a graphic designer who also holds a degree from SCAD.
The Portfolio Prep program is complemented by a series of Saturday “clinics.” The clinics are four-hour sessions that will take a deep-dive into specific topics.
Upcoming clinics include a long pose figure study, collaborative and experimental art, and an introduction to fashion design. Saturday clinic registration is open to all, grade 9 to adult.
Registration is now open for the Portfolio Prep program and Saturday clinics, as well as CTAC’s winter schedule of classes for all ages. For more information, visit www.crookedtree.org/classes.
