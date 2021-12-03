If you love shopping small, local, and unique, the holiday season in northern Michigan offers an abundance of opportunities to stuff stockings and delight loved ones, while supporting area artists and makers. At a time when supply chain issues and shipping delays make frequent headlines, area holiday fairs also offer instant gratification and worry-free gift-giving.
Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City is getting ready to host the annual Merry Marketplace, with a few exciting new twists for this December’s event. The Merry Marketplace is an annual holiday art fair featuring artists and artisans working in a variety of media, including fine art, cards and prints, sculptural and functional objects, handcrafted soaps and scents, textiles, jewelry, and much more. It’s a juried event, which means that exhibiting artisans apply and are selected through a competitive process. Through this process, CTAC is able to curate a high quality, diverse selection of giftable goods.
In past years, the Merry Marketplace has run for a week or long weekend between Thanksgiving and the arrival of the Festival of Trains event in our galleries on Sixth Street in downtown Traverse City. This year, the Festival of Trains, presented by the Northern Michigan RailRoad Club and the Great Lakes Children’s Museum, has relocated to First Christian Church near Best Buy. This move gives the Festival of Trains a roomier layout, and Crooked Tree Arts Center can now offer three weeks of fun holiday shopping, activities, and workshops.
The Merry Marketplace at CTAC will run the first three weekends of December, on Thursday evenings from 4-8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each weekend will feature a different group of more than 20 artists, so shoppers can return each weekend for a fresh, new selection. This new format also allows CTAC to offer opportunities to many more artists and makers, which is something CTAC is passionate about and is central to our mission.
CTAC education and outreach director Kristi Wodek has put together a lineup of over a dozen fun, holiday themed workshops. Workshops are one to two hours long, and participants can make their own holiday gifts and decor. (Parent and child registrations are welcome for some workshops!)
In Clay Maas’ clay handbuilding workshop, participants will make their own mugs with a festive snowflake design. In Susan Smith’s fused glass workshop, kids in fourth grade and up and adults will create beautiful glass pendants. In “Painting Winter Florals,” instructors Colleen Shull and Michelle Shackelford will team to teach the basics of floral arranging and acrylic painting. There will also be workshops for ornaments and gift tags, wreaths, centerpieces, and more.
“We are so excited to offer more than a dozen workshops this December,” says CTAC education and outreach director Kristi Wodek. “We’re looking forward to sharing these fun, creative projects with the community.”
Workshops are affordably priced, and pre-registration is required. Admission to the Merry Marketplace shopping hours is always free and open to the public. To learn more about both, visit crookedtree.org/merry.
