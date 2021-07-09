When a big part of what you do is big outdoor art events, you’ve got to strike while the iron is hot — or at least while the mercury is north of 60 degrees. While it can sometimes seem like our collective cup runneth over with fun summer activities, Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City is preparing for two signature events that are worth some real estate on any art lover’s summer bucket list.
The Crooked Tree Art Fair is July 31 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Though the name has changed at least twice, and the location has hopped across the street from the campus of Northwestern Michigan College to the Civic Center, this summer will mark the 60th edition of the event.
With the event being preempted by the pandemic last year, Event Director Kristi Wodek is excited to welcome back artists and guests.
“Post pandemic, I have heard from many artists who are thrilled to be able to engage with customers in person,” says Wodek. “It is a great opportunity for shoppers to see the art up close, try on a handmade garment, or hold that ceramic mug to see how it fits in your hand.”
Art fair guests can browse and shop a wide variety of inspired goods, as nearly 100 artists and artisans line the shady northern side of the Civic Center grounds. Admission and parking for the fair are free.
Following on the heels of the art fair is Paint Grand Traverse, a week-long plein air painting festival and competition featuring a talented, national field of 43 artists. The French term en plein air loosely translates to “in the outdoor air” and it is the practice of depicting scenery from life and capturing the special lighting and atmospheric conditions of the moment. In addition to their well-honed artistic skills, plein air painters are pros at working within the constraints of time as the sun traverses the sky, and in the outdoor elements — whatever conditions may be.
What I most love about Paint Grand Traverse is seeing cherished, familiar places through new eyes, interpreted and documented by artists working in a variety of media and in their own unique styles. At the Quick Paint Competition on Aug. 11, up to 100 artists will paint on the grounds of The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, and you will see that same number of different artistic approaches to capturing the historic architecture and grounds. Artists will also paint at special locations in Leelanau County, downtown Traverse City, and Old Mission Peninsula.
There are opportunities for spectators, art collectors, students, and families during PGT week. The Pint-Sized Paint Out for Kids on Aug. 13 is always a favorite (and it’s only a matter of time before some of our pint-sized artists grow up and become featured artists at the main event!). The week also includes classes and free live painting demonstrations.
The finale of the week is the Collectors Gala & Benefit on Aug. 14, where ticket holders will get the first chance to view and shop the juried collection of new artwork, with proceeds supporting the artists and Crooked Tree Arts Center’s art education programs. The exhibition will then be open to the public Aug. 15 — Sept. 11, both in our galleries and online.
We started Paint Grand Traverse with the idea that the beauty of our land- and waterscapes is second to none. This summer, we look forward to connecting you with artists and artwork inspired by Grand Traverse.
