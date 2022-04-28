"Is there an admission fee? How much does it cost to come in?”
This is a frequent question at the Crooked Tree Arts Center front desk, and the happy answer is that a visit to our galleries is always free! Free and open access to exhibits is an important cornerstone of our mission and role as a community center based in the arts. It’s one way we can foster appreciation for visual art, and help make connections between the artists, gallery visitors, and the content of the work.
Of course, putting up new exhibits every six to eight weeks does not happen without cost, even if it is joyful, satisfying work. CTAC members, supporters, and volunteers are the behind-the-scenes heroes who keep our gallery doors open to all, regardless of means.
On Saturday, April 30, our galleries will open to all with two new exhibits that are sure to give visitors a lot to enjoy, contemplate, and discuss. Pi Benio and Liz Barick Fall are both Michigan artists who will each present a solo show at CTAC in Traverse City. Each body of work incorporates found objects and unexpected materials, and the exhibits represent perhaps our most ambitious installations to date.
CTAC was introduced to both artists when they respectively entered and won awards in two previous CTAC exhibits. Liz Barick Fall, when she participated in our spring 2020 Juried Photography Exhibition; and Pi Benio in our summer 2021 exhibit, GREAT.
In her new exhibit Reflective Perspective, Liz Barick Fall uses photography, found objects, encaustic wax, and other materials to create layered and nuanced works of art that speak to societal and environmental themes. Liz Barick Fall explores these broad ideas while also reflecting her personal experience as a maker, woman, Midwesterner, and mother.
“I was initially drawn to Liz Barick Fall’s work because she incorporates photography in multimedia pieces in inventive ways, such as embedding photos in encaustic wax,” says CTAC Visual Arts Director Liz Erlewine. “It gives the photo a nostalgic quality.”
Barick Fall has lived and worked in Ann Arbor for 30 years, and holds a BFA from the University of Michigan and an MFA in Metalsmithing from Cranbrook Academy of Art.
Pi Benio’s exhibit “Earthbound” features recent work by the Adrian, Michigan based artist. Benio uses found objects such as driftwood and other organic materials, which are mixed with electronic components to create airy, sculptural forms that explore themes of transformation, rebirth, and interconnectedness.
“The pieces feel like they float, and change appearance with the light,” says Erlewine. “The juxtaposition of airiness, electricity, and light, rooted in dead organic matter is quite interesting and compelling.”
Pi Benio earned an MFA from Eastern Michigan University, and her work has been shown regionally, including in a solo exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Art.
Pi Benio will present a free Coffee @ Ten talk at CTAC in Traverse City on Friday, April 29. Liz Barick Fall will be the featured presenter on Friday, May 20. The exhibits will run through June 2. Visit crookedtree.org/TC for more information.
