KALKASKA — Terry Starr will have to wait a bit longer to find out if he will be returning as Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent.
The KPS Board of Education, which was scheduled to meet Monday, was canceled because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and orders from state and national governments to cancel all meetings, close schools and limit gatherings to less than 10 people.
Because Kalkaska board meetings are open to the public, the district cannot restrict attendance without risk of violating the Open Meetings Act.
The revised school code mandates school board holds monthly meetings, but that requirement likely will not be enforced during the coronavirus pandemic.
John Rogers, KPS board secretary, said trustees planned to discuss Starr’s status with the district but he was not sure if any action or a vote to reinstate Starr would happen.
Starr was placed on paid leave shortly after his arrest in April 2019.
He was then suspended without pay in June while he awaited trial for three felony charges related to allegations he sent a batch of anonymous letters to Elk Rapids Public Schools officials and the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District in January 2018 falsely accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of groping a student during a cheerleading move at an October 2012 pep rally. The board put Starr back on paid leave in January after the charges were reduced to misdemeanors.
A jury found Starr not guilty on all three counts Friday.
Rogers said he is “happy for the Starr family” that the outcome was what it was, but he added Starr’s status with the district is “unchanged” until the board can meet and take appropriate action.
Starr, who said he is “getting better by the moment,” spoke with KPS Board President Rachael Birgy over the weekend and said the conversation was “positive.”
“I do understand that whether or not and when I return ultimately has to be a total board action,” Starr said. “That’s something they have to agree and represent as a team.”
The chances of there being a board meeting in the near future, Starr said, are probably not good.
Starr said that is “a little bit frustrating” but that he wants to do what is best for the community at large and does not want to put anyone in harm’s way just because he’s anxious to get back to work.
“They’re talking about on the news how contagious this thing is and how quickly it’s spreading,” Starr said. “We’ve got to put the safety of people first, so I don’t have a problem with that. We’re going to have to wait this thing out, everybody’s got to be patient — including myself.”
Starr anticipates a good outcome when the board meets and that he has no reason to believe that he won’t be back as superintendent.
“Patience is the key right now,” he said.
Both Starr’s wife, Lynette, and his daughter, Molly, said after the verdict that they’re glad he can get back to work.
“He’s going to be able to go back to helping people,” Lynette said. “That’s been the hardest thing for him, that he hasn’t been able to do what he loves.”
The next KPS board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 20.
