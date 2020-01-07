TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Court of Appeals breathed life once again into the ongoing campaign to recall state Rep. Larry Inman.
Judge Karen Fort Hood ruled Tuesday morning to grant a motion submitted Friday to extend the statutory deadlines of the recall process as well as deadlines for the March primary election.
Jonathan Brater, the newly installed Bureau of Elections director, informed Michael Naughton, legal counsel for the Inman Recall Committee, last week that they had missed the Dec. 23 deadline to challenge the Bureau’s decision on the sufficiency of the signatures. Committee officials submitted 175 rehabilitated signatures on Jan. 2 after the Bureau's Dec. 16 provisional determination found 1,763 of the 13,870 signatures submitted were invalid for various reasons. The committee needed 12,201 signatures to force a recall.
Hood's ruling extended the deadline to submit rehabbed signatures and any challenges to the sufficiency of the signatures to Jan. 8.
It also pushed back the deadline for the Secretary of State to issue a recall primary and election to Jan. 10 and the deadlines for the Democratic Party candidates to file their intent to run and for the Secretary of State to certify the March 10 ballot to Jan. 13.
A ruling on the sufficiency of the 175 submitted signatures is expected this week. That will determine if the committee met its required burden. It currently sits 94 signatures shy of the 12,201 mark.
