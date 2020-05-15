BELLAIRE — A man found guilty of shooting and killing another man while hunting will be granted a second bond hearing after a ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals.
The Wednesday decision vacates a mid-April 13th Circuit Court ruling denying David Barber’s emergency motion for bond as an appeal in his case moves forward.
The appellate court scolded the circuit court for, among other things, failing to consider Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administrative order urging trial courts to put protecting the public over traditional court policy.
“The trial court abused its discretion in its consideration of the existing statutory factors along with the public health factors arising out of the present state of emergency,” the opinion states. “The trial court clearly erred in its factual determinations regarding the public health emergency. Contrary to the trial court’s statements, there are many indications that incarcerated individuals are at a greater risk of COVID-19 infection.”
Appellate judges also cited Barber’s documented health issues in their decision.
Barber, 47 of Gaylord, was found guilty by a jury in December 2019 of involuntary homicide, a felony firearm offense and trespassing after he shot and killed a man he mistook for a deer on Nov. 15, 2018. He’d been trespassing on land owned by the man’s family when he took the shot.
Judge Thomas Power sentenced Barber to 3-15 years in prison and $3,000 in fines on Jan. 13. Barber filed his appeal within days, according to 13th Circuit Court records.
A hearing in February granted him a court-appointed attorney to handle the appeal, and Barber filed an emergency motion for appellate bond on April 9, which was denied at an April 17 hearing.
The Court of Appeals disagreed, and at its direction, a new hearing on Barber’s motion will be held in 13th Circuit Court in Bellaire at 9:30 a.m. on June 8.
Further action in Barber’s appeal has yet to be scheduled.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.