LANSING — A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals rejected a Central Lake Township man’s effort to reverse a trial judge’s decision to dismiss an election-related lawsuit filed against Antrim County.

Individual voters do not have the authority to conduct their own election audits — that power rests with the Secretary of State, the judges ruled, in a decision published Thursday morning.

“The statutory language does not allow private citizens to conduct independent audits, and we are not permitted to read words into the plain language of a statute,” the Court of Appeals panel wrote in its unanimous decision.

Bill Bailey, who sued Antrim County Nov. 23, 2020, contending fraud occurred in the county’s presidential election, is represented by attorney Matthew DePerno, who is seeking the Republican nomination for state Attorney General, a decision set to be made Saturday during the party’s convention in Grand Rapids.

Michigan’s Bureau of Elections conducted a hand recount of the 2020 Presidential election in Antrim County, though DePerno argued during a COA hearing April 12, that Bailey was entitled to an audit which reviewed ballots, documents and procedures.

Erik Grill, an assistant state attorney general, who represented SOS Jocelyn Benson, an intervener in the case, presented rebuttal arguments.

While the COA panel did uphold 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer’s dismissal, in its 12-page decision the judges also appeared to call into question whether Bailey should have been given the right to conduct a forensic exam of the county’s voting equipment, as Elsenheimer allowed in a Dec. 5, 2020 order.

“Plaintiff alleged that this relief was proper in order to ‘ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election,’” the written COA opinion states, of the forensic exam. “While (Article II, Section 4(2) is certainly aimed at preserving the ‘purity of elections,’ it does not provide plaintiff with a cause of action.”

Instead, the opinion states, this portion of Michigan’s Constitution is actually a directive to the Legislature to create laws to do so.

The legality of the forensic exam was not an appeals issue, however. DePerno had focused his appeal arguments on whether Bailey’s claims were moot, as Grill previously argued was the case, and Elsenheimer, in his dismissal, agreed.

Elsenheimer’s order states Bailey had received all the claims he was entitled to.

Bailey, Elsenheimer said in his dismissal order, “does not get to choose his own audit criteria.”

COA judges disagreed with Elesenheimer’s interpretation of “moot,” yet affirmed his ruling, saying the lawsuit still failed as a matter of law.

“Nonetheless, we will not reverse a trial court’s decision when it reaches the right result, even if for the wrong reason,” the opinion states.

The COA decision came just nine days after oral arguments, with a portion of that time taken up by a holiday weekend.

Bailey, a realtor and former member of the county’s planning commission, sued the county after initial results of the presidential election there showed then Democratic challenger Joe Biden received more votes than former President Donald Trump in the traditionally conservative county.

County Clerk Sheryl Guy acknowledged human error by her office led to incorrect initial vote tallies. These were soon corrected and deemed accurate in the certified results, which showed Trump won the county by several thousand votes.

The results of the subsequent court-ordered forensic exam by Dallas-based-Allied Security Operations Group were later debunked by experts, including Chris Krebs, a former Trump appointee and cybersecurity director within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

COA judges Thomas C. Cameron, Mark J. Cavanaugh and Michael F. Gadola made up the panel, with Cameron and Gadola asking whether DePerno was arguing individual voters had an individual right to conduct an audit.

When Elsenheimer dismissed Bailey’s lawsuit, he also stayed — or paused — other matters in the case; DePerno previously said in media appearances he would take the case to the state Supreme Court.

The stayed matters include whether DePerno can add Guy as a named defendant in Bailey’s lawsuit, and whether court-protected images from Antrim County’s Dominion voting equipment were shared during an August “cyber symposium” hosted by Donald Trump supporter and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, as suggested in court filings by Benson.

Dominion previously issued a lengthy statement in response to the reported public release of court-protected images, stating the company reported the incident to the proper authorities, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Bailey has 42 days from the date of the COA decision to apply for leave to the state Supreme Court.