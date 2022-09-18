LANSING — A state Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 against a Long Lake Township couple, who’ve argued since 2018 that municipal use of a drone to capture evidence in a zoning dispute violates their Fourth Amendment rights.
In a split decision announced Friday, a three-judge COA panel ruled the Fourth Amendment’s “exclusionary rule,” designed as a deterrent to police overreach or misconduct related to searches, does not apply to civil lawsuits.
The case originated after Todd and Heather Maxon appealed a decision by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power, which denied their request to suppress drone photos taken without their permission, by a contractor hired by township officials to document accused zoning violations.
Township officials said in court documents, they’d received complaints from neighbors about a so-called “junk yard” of cars and other detritus on the Maxons’ property.
The Maxons, represented by Traverse City attorney William Burdette, successfully appealed Power’s decision, which Burdette said meant his clients had “stood up for the little guy.”
Just because a new capability exists, the 2021 majority COA ruling stated, that didn’t mean a homeowner’s privacy rights should be placed at the mercy of advancing technology.
Two opposing amicus curiae briefs — legal arguments filed by an individual or an organization who are not parties to the case but support one side or the other — were filed in the initial COA case.
Lawyers on behalf of the Michigan Townships Association, based in Lansing, support Long Lake Township’s authority to use the drone photos, while lawyers writing for the Institute for Justice, based in Arlington, Va., support the Maxons’ contention that the drone flyover was an illegal search.
Long Lake Township, represented by Traverse City attorney Todd Millar, appealed the initial COA ruling, sending the case to the state Supreme Court, which vacated the decision and remanded the case back to the COA.
In that round, the Supreme Court handed the COA a specific assignment: Judges needed to address whether the exclusionary rule applied to the Maxons’ dispute.
Two of the same judges on the first COA panel — Katherine Jansen and Amy Ronayne Krause — who’d previously sided with the Maxons, were also assigned to the latest panel, along with Judge Elizabeth Gleicher.
This time, Krause, along with Gleicher, sided with the township.
“Here, the object of the state officials who allegedly violated the Maxons’ rights was not to penalize the Maxons, but to abate a nuisance through the operation of equitable remedies,” the published opinion, signed by Gleicher and Krasue, states.
“The proceedings are remedial, not punitive,” the judges said. “The exclusionary rule was not intended to operate in this arena, and serves no valuable function.”
Judge Katherine Jansen dissented, stating drone photos Long Lake Township officials used in their dispute with the Maxons were obtained without a warrant, making them unlawful in any lawsuit, civil or criminal.
“Further, there is no strictly federal precedent concerning application of the exclusionary rule in connection with zoning enforcement, because the federal government does not engage in zoning, and the United States Supreme Court has not specifically decided whether states are obliged to respect the exclusionary rule in that context,” Jansen said.
This latest round of litigation began in 2018, although records show the case actually began a decade prior.
In 2008, the Maxons settled a zoning ordinance violation lawsuit with the township out of court.
The settlement called for the township to pay $3,200 toward the Maxons’ legal bills, court records show, and to agree not to levy any further zoning enforcement against the couple, that depended on the same facts and circumstances revealed during the disagreement.
The Maxons admitted no liability but were expected, court records show, to maintain the status quo — meaning, no additional junk cars on their property.
Ten years later, however, in 2018, Long Lake Township officials stated the township had received new complaints from neighbors and so hired a contractor to fly a drone equipped with a camera over the Maxons’ property and take photographs.
The next step in the case, if there is one, might be contained in Jansen’s dissent.
In stating the U.S. Supreme Court has never decided how the exclusionary rule applies to zoning disputes, Jansen may have opened the door for a challenge of this latest ruling by the Maxons.
Burdette did not return a call seeking comment Friday, although he previously predicted the case could make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
