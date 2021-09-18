TRAVERSE CITY — The past is bleeding back into the present after an August court ruling stripped Traverse City Area Public Schools of one of its buildings.
TCAPS Board of Education trustees voted earlier this week to appeal a 13th Circuit Court decision that returned ownership of Interlochen Community School to the Interlochen Center for the Arts. TCAPS operated the building since 1951 on a lease agreement with ICA, but the facility sat mostly unused since the district eliminated the elementary school programming at there in 2016.
Documents filed with the 13th Circuit Court show part of the contract between the district and ICA included a “reverter clause” that required the property be used for public school purposes or be returned to the owner. ICA legal counsel maintains that TCAPS has not used the property for those purposes since the end of the 2018-2019 school year, and TCAPS stipulated in a February 2021 response brief that “there have been no educational programs” operated on the property since that time.
However, TCAPS’ lawyers argued that the language in the contract was not so restrictive as to define “public school purposes” as only traditional in-person classroom instruction.
District officials said the building had been used for SAT testing, school meetings and extracurricular activities since a TCAPS-run virtual homeschool program previously housed there ceased operation in July 2019.
In February 2017, TCAPS officials — in an attempt to use the building — launched the Northern Michigan Partnership at Interlochen Community.
NMP was a virtual homeschool program that offered elective courses to K-12 homeschool students at the building one day per week.
The program ran through the end of the 2018-2019 school year but was shut down after an investigation by the Michigan Department of Education cost TCAPS $2 million in returned state aid.
MDE auditors and other officials investigated the pupil accounting method TCAPS used for NMP and found the district received more funding than allowed under the State School Aid Act because of a misclassification of NMP students. An MDE quality control review conducted in July 2018 concluded TCAPS had erroneously reported student enrollment in NMP.
Deyar Jamil — a former candidate for the TCAPS Board of Education — was the one who brought the issue into public view, calling it a “fiscal fire” in 2018.
“I don’t understand why TCAPS will not release (the school) to allow the Interlochen community to use it for its highest and best use,” Jamil said. “Let the community do with it what’s best for the community, rather than just parking a dead car there in order to save the spot.”
Interlochen Community was one of three schools TCAPS closed during the past five years, along with Bertha Vos and Old Mission. The closures caused upheaval in Traverse City, with critics blasting the district for what they felt was a shortsighted move in a growing community.
TCAPS Board Vice President Erica Moon Mohr — who was the only trustee to vote against filing an appeal — was not a TCAPS trustee when Interlochen Community was closed in 2016, but she said the decision to shutter the elementary school was a product of poor leadership from then-Superintendent Paul Soma.
Moon Mohr also called the Northern Michigan Partnership a “weak attempt” to use the school under the guidance set forth in the contract.
Voting against filing an appeal was a difficult decision for Moon Mohr.
“We either had to find a use for the building or just walk away,” she said. “I just can’t imagine that it feels good as a community member to see that empty building just sitting there.”
Soma did not respond to requests for comment.
Moon Mohr said current Superintendent John VanWagoner had good intentions and ideas to breathe life back into Interlochen Community. But between being a new superintendent, the COVID-19 pandemic and then TCAPS being hit with the lawsuit trying to regain ownership of the building, Moon Mohr said neither VanWagoner nor the board had the opportunity to put plans in place to get students back in the school.
“Dr. VanWagoner was really trying,” she said.
ICA President Trey Devey and VanWagoner met in August 2020 to discuss future plans for Interlochen Community. At that time, TCAPS had no public school program in development for the 2020-21 school year and ICA officials later triggered the reverter clause. The move led to the lawsuit filed by ICA against TCAPS in October 2020.
In late July — despite the lawsuit not being settled — VanWagoner announced plans to reopen Interlochen Community and turn it into an “early childhood and innovative education center.” VanWagoner later announced plans to also offer the school as a mask-optional site.
Devey said he and others at ICA only became aware of TCAPS’ plans for the building when they were publicly announced. Given that the title to the property was in question and that a court hearing was scheduled to take place within days, Devey said they were surprised by the news. That was one of the reasons they decided to offer to continue the lease for $1 per month plus utility expenses, which TCAPS officials declined.
“There has been tremendous disruption for young people and their families over these past months. We made our offer in an effort to limit this disruption,” Devey said.
VanWagoner said the plans to use the building for GSRP and a mask-optional school fell through because there was not enough enrollment for either.
TCAPS had allowed a non-affiliated homeschool program to use the building, but VanWagoner said that is now “up in the air.”
TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said trustees have not had any open discussion about the matter during meetings. The matter was still “early in the process,” and both VanWagoner and Newman-Bale expected the lawsuit to drag out much longer than it did. VanWagoner said he had already scheduled a trial in his calendar.
“The ruling came a little out of the blue,” Newman-Bale said. “I don’t think anyone was really expecting it.”
With an appeal on the horizon, VanWagoner said the future of Interlochen Community within TCAPS is uncertain.
“If there’s a good use for it in the community, we are for that,” VanWagoner said. “If that’s us, if that’s them, if that’s multiple entities — we would just love to sit at the table and see if there is an element for a win-win situation.”
