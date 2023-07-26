BELLAIRE – Two people are being held in the Antrim County Jail today, awaiting arraignment on drug- and ammunitions-related charges, Michigan State Police reported Tuesday.
At 4 p.m. Friday, a state police trooper from the Gaylord post noticed a vehicle stopped in the left-turn lane at the intersection of U.S. 131 and M-66 in Mancelona.
The officer recognized one of the two occupants of the vehicle as a 45-year-old Mancelona woman who was being sought by police with warrants out for her arrest.
After the vehicle turned into the parking lot of a local business and the two occupants got out, the state trooper ordered the woman to stop. She was placed under arrest.
Police said further investigation at the scene showed that the other occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man from Mancelona, was in possession of a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.
The trooper also recovered ammunition from the vehicle, the report noted.
Additional charges are now being requested for felons in possession of ammunition, police said.
